Leidos Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

- Revenues: $2.89 billion, year-over-year growth of 12% - Diluted Earnings per Share: $0.80; Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share: $1.19 - Net Bookings: $5.5 billion (book-to-bill ratio of 1.9) - Cash Flows from Operations: $372 million