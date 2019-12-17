Leidos to Acquire Dynetics, Strengthening its Innovation and Leadership Position in Defense, Intelligence, and Civil Markets

Transaction Expands Leidos' Portfolio with New Offerings and Technical Capabilities Projected to be Immediately Accretive to Leidos' Revenue Growth, EBITDA Margins and Non-GAAP EPS upon closing Significant Value Creation Opportunities through Revenue Synergies Leidos to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. ET