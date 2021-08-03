NEW YORK , Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lemon Larry is now assisting consumers in New York, helping connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car that may qualify as a lemon. Lemon Larry educates consumers on what constitutes a lemon and provides a simple, no-cost, online pre-qualification process to help determine if the vehicle may be a lemon. If the vehicle qualifies, a referral is made to a lawyer who specializes in this area for further discussion and review of the potential case. One of the benefits of lemon laws is that there isn't an out-of-pocket cost to hire a lemon lawyer. The attorney's fees are paid by the manufacturer if the vehicle is determined to be a lemon.
New York is one of the few states with lemon laws that cover both new and used vehicles. However, the requirements are slightly different in terms of classifying each type of car a lemon. These laws are in place to protect drivers in case of defective or malfunctioning vehicles. If a new car can't be repaired after a reasonable number of attempts, drivers in New York may be entitled to a full refund or a replacement car. If your car is experiencing a recurring issue that impacts the safety of the vehicle and can't be repaired after multiple attempts, it might qualify for relief under New York's lemon laws. Like a new car, a used car must carry a written warranty, and the dealer must be able to make a reasonable effort to fix an ongoing problem before it can be deemed a lemon in New York State. If your used vehicle meets the required criteria and your dealer is unable to repair an issue after several attempts, it may qualify for lemon status. Specifically, Lemon Larry's simple, 2 minute, online screening process can help consumers determine whether they might qualify under New York's lemon laws, and if so, speak to a top lemon law attorney who will provide legal assistance.
"We are looking forward to helping residents of the great state of New York. They can now utilize our service so their lemon vehicle problems get handled quickly by an experienced lemon law attorney, at no out-of-pocket cost to them," says Joel Geffen, co-founder of Lemon Larry.
Lemon Larry is not a law firm. It is strictly a referral service to match consumers with lemon law attorneys who are familiar with lemon law claim cases. They do not endorse any particular lawyer or law firm. Lemon Larry receives compensation based on leads generated from its website and advertising.
