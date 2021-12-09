OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, today announced its participation in the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center. The ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program fosters fintech-community bank collaboration through a rigorous 16-week program featuring a four-week incubator and a 12-week accelerator. This year's program will provide a hybrid of on-site and virtual collaboration opportunities.
"I want to thank the ICBA and Venture Center for inviting us to participate in the ThinkTECH Accelerator," said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "Our focus has always been on helping financial institutions drive digital adoption, fluency, and transformation. The ThinkTECH Accelerator is an amazing opportunity for us to deepen our understanding of the challenges that community banks face on their transformation journeys, so we can tailor our products to help them thrive."
LemonadeLXP is a digital adoption and learning experience platform for financial institutions. It's the only platform that combines an addictive learning experience for training frontline staff, with a digital adoption platform that allows for the rapid deployment of technology walkthroughs to support frontline staff and help customers migrate to digital channels.
"LemonadeLXP was chosen from hundreds of candidates for this year's program based on the strength of its offering, the vision of its founders, and our shared goal to blend the best of technology with standout service for an unmatched customer experience," ICBA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. "Innovation is key across the financial services landscape, and forums like the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator help ensure community banks are well equipped to meet the 21st century needs of their diverse clientele—today, tomorrow and well into the future."
"Partnering with ICBA to select and mentor relevant companies and to help enhance community bank innovation is an honor and a privilege," Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center said. "For fintechs seeking meaningful relationships with community bank innovators, the fourth ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator provides a platform with abundant opportunity."
To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program visit icba.org/thinktech/accelerator.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions. The learning experience platform combines game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster.
The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, supports frontline staff and customers/members as they migrate to digital channels. Digital Academy allows financial institutions to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides, and videos without the need for developers.
Learn more at http://www.lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.
About ICBA
The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.
With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.8 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at http://www.icba.org.
About The Venture Center
The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at http://www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Carleigh Reynolds, LemonadeLXP, +1 9055160973, news@lemonadelxp.com
Nicole Swann, ICBA, 202-821-4458 www.icba.org, nicole.swann@icba.org
SOURCE LemonadeLXP