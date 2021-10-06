BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution, announced it has integrated with Lender Price's product pricing and eligibility engine, the company's versatile technology that allows lenders, banks, and credit unions to manage product pricing for all mortgage types, including conforming, non-conforming and specialty loans. By enabling this integration, mortgage brokers and third-party originators can seamlessly access advanced lock and relock scenarios directly from the Floify point-of-sale.
"Floify is thrilled to integrate Lender Price's industry-leading product, pricing and eligibility engine," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "This dynamic and flexible solution delivers an incredible user experience while meeting the secondary market's need to price loans confidently and competitively."
Lender Price's product, pricing and engine provides lenders with instant and accurate mortgage loan pricing at the click of a button, factoring in loan amount, city and state, loan-to-value ratios and more. Available to all wholesale lenders and third party originators using Floify+ or Floify TPO to originate mortgage loans, this integration enables lenders to create scenario-driven rates based on FICO, debt-to-income and loan-to-values, and geographic considerations.
"We are excited to be partnering with Floify," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "Our integrated pricing engine in the Floify platform will allow brokers to stay ahead of the competition by providing borrowers with the best rate and at the best price in real-time."
About Floify:
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado and is privately held. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
About Lender Price:
Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of digital mortgage lending technology, including the Digital Lending point-of-sale (POS) tool and an advanced product pricing & eligibility (PPE) engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions – wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions, and mortgage brokers – with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency, and effectively engage with borrowers. More information about Lender Price and Marketplace can be found at: lenderprice.com and lenderprice.com/marketplace.
