Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club) (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club)

 By LendingClub Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We had a great start to the year, accelerating personal loan origination growth by leveraging our strategic advantages including our customer base of 3 million members, our data and technology capabilities, and our newly acquired digital bank," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "Personal loans are paving the road to our broader ambitions as our vertically integrated model delivers a new and recurring revenue stream, lowers our issuance costs and generates strong and sustained growth."

Results Reflect Completed Acquisition of Radius (now LendingClub Bank) and Strong Sequential Growth

  • 63% sequential growth in origination volume.
  • 40% sequential growth in total revenue, driven by growth in originations, partially offset by revenue deferrals on originations retained on the balance sheet.
    • 20% sequential growth in non-interest income, representing 83% of total revenue.
    • New, recurring revenue stream of net interest income of $18.5 million compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Stronger first quarter revenue growth improved bottom line results versus our guidance.
  • First quarter 2021 net loss of $47 million included $44 million of the following notable items: $21 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) expenses related to acquired loans and loan growth, $14 million of net revenue deferrals on retained loans, and $9 million of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of Radius.


Three Months Ended  



($ in millions)

March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



QoQ %



Loan originations

$

1,483.2





$

912.0





63

%



Total revenue

$

105.8





$

75.5





40

%



Consolidated net loss

$

(47.1)





$

(26.7)





76

%



Strategic and Financial Benefits of Digital Bank Acquisition Are Being Realized Immediately

  • Successfully transitioned to all new personal loan originations being issued through LendingClub Bank as we exited the quarter, saving on issuing fees previously paid to a third-party issuing bank partner.
  • Retained $344 million of personal loans, building an attractive and recurring revenue stream which generates approximately 3x the earnings of loans sold through the marketplace.
  • Benefited from a core deposit base of over $2 billion from the acquisition, reducing overall funding costs by approximately 300 basis points compared to 2020.
  • Leveraged new digital banking capabilities and extended support of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has cumulatively facilitated over $870 million of loans to help small businesses keep over 75,000 people employed.

 

Financial Outlook – Raising Full Year Targets



(millions)

Second Quarter

2021

Full Year

2021

Versus Prior

Full Year 2021 Guidance



Loan originations

$1.7B to $1.9B

$6.8B to $7.3B

+$500M to +$1B



Total revenue

$130M to $140M

$500M to $530M

+$12M to +$42M



Consolidated net loss

($40M) to ($30M)

($167M) to ($142M)

+$33M



 

Items Impacting Q1'21 Consolidated Net Loss



(millions)

Consolidated Net

Loss Impact

Per Share

Impact

Commentary



Revenue deferrals, net of amortization

$(14.0)

$(0.14)

Deferred revenue, net of deferred expense and amortization during the period



Provision for credit losses

$(21.5)

$(0.22)

Includes $6.9 million Day 1 CECL adjustment for legacy Radius assets



Non-recurring expenses

$(8.9)

$(0.09)

Non-recurring expenses primarily related to the acquisition of Radius



Total

$(44.4)

$(0.46)





About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the leading digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020



Non-interest income (1):













Marketplace revenue

$

81,727





$

69,322





$

102,477





Other non-interest income

5,607





3,276





4,511





Total non-interest income

87,334





72,598





106,988



















Interest income (1):













Interest on loans held for sale

5,157





5,297





27,376





Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

15,301













Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

20,262





23,759





35,376





Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

1,479





1,666





1,999





Interest on securities available for sale

2,235





2,194





3,779





Other interest income

156





34





881





Total interest income

44,590





32,950





69,411



















Interest expense (1):













Interest on deposits

1,014













Interest on short-term borrowings

1,264





1,506





7,398





Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

20,262





23,759





35,376





Interest on Structured Program borrowings

3,208





4,786





2,299





Interest on other long-term debt

336









140





Total interest expense

26,084





30,051





45,213



















Net interest income (1)

18,506





2,899





24,198



















Total net revenue (1)

105,840





75,497





131,186



















Provision for credit losses (1)

21,493





(417)





10,980



















Non-interest expense (1):













Compensation and benefits

64,420





52,527





75,545





Marketing

19,545





8,488





39,081





Equipment and software

7,893





5,911





6,490





Occupancy

6,900





5,629





6,813





Depreciation and amortization

11,766





12,198





12,873





Professional services

11,603





9,057





14,141





Other non-interest expense

12,125





9,083





13,031





Total non-interest expense

134,252





102,893





167,974



















Loss before income tax expense

(49,905)





(26,979)





(47,768)





Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,821)





(324)





319





Consolidated net loss

$

(47,084)





$

(26,655)





$

(48,087)



















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic and Diluted (2)

$

(0.49)





$

(0.29)





$

(1.10)





Weighted-average common shares – Basic and Diluted (2)

92,666,169





81,368,674





86,505,560





Net income (loss) per share attributable to preferred stockholders – Basic and Diluted (2)

$

(0.49)





$

(0.29)





$

18.36





Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic and Diluted (2)

2,648,758





10,512,486





2,579,710









(1)      

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

(2)   

The following table details the computation of the Company's basic and diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock and preferred stock (presented on an as-converted basis):

 



Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2020





Common

Stock



Preferred

Stock



Common

Stock



Preferred

Stock



Common

Stock



Preferred

Stock



Allocation of undistributed consolidated net loss

$

(45,776)





$

(1,308)





$

(23,605)





$

(3,050)





$

(45,240)





$

(2,847)





Deemed dividend

















(50,204)





50,204





Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders (3)

$

(45,776)





$

(1,308)





$

(23,605)





$

(3,050)





$

(95,444)





$

47,357





Weighted-average common shares – Basic and Diluted

92,666,169





2,648,758





81,368,674





10,512,486





86,505,560





2,579,710





Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders – Basic and Diluted

$

(0.49)





$

(0.49)





$

(0.29)





$

(0.29)





$

(1.10)





$

18.36









(3)     

For the first quarter of 2020, reflects a deemed dividend paid to our largest stockholder upon the exchange of all shares of LendingClub common stock held by it for newly issued shares of mandatorily convertible, non-voting, LendingClub Series A preferred stock.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



% Change





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



Q/Q



Y/Y



Operating Highlights:



Loan originations (in millions) (1)

$

1,483





$

912





$

584





$

326





$

2,521





63

%



(41)

%



Total revenue (2)

$

105,840





$

75,497





$

71,043





$

40,357





$

131,187





40

%



(19)

%



Consolidated net loss

$

(47,084)





$

(26,655)





$

(34,325)





$

(78,471)





$

(48,087)





(77)

%



(2)

%



EPS (common stockholders) – diluted (3)

$

(0.49)





$

(0.29)





$

(0.38)





$

(0.87)





$

(1.10)





(69)

%



(55)

%

































Loan Originations by Investor Type:



Banks

29

%



33

%



41

%



68

%



43

%











Self-directed retail investors

%



8

%



13

%



17

%



4

%











LendingClub Bank

23

%



%



%



%



%











LendingClub inventory (4)

5

%



1

%



2

%



5

%



20

%











Managed accounts and other institutional

43

%



58

%



44

%



10

%



33

%











Total

100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%









































Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):



Whole loans sold

$

9,185





$

10,139





$

11,249





$

12,421





$

14,118





(9)

%



(35)

%



Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

537





680





756





851





991





(21)

%



(46)

%



LendingClub Bank

399





57





79





109





147





N/M



171

%



Other loans invested in by the Company

150





183





262





690





866





(18)

%



(83)

%



Total

$

10,271





$

11,002





$

12,267





$

13,962





$

15,975





(7)

%



(36)

%



Employees and contractors (5)

1,192





1,030





998





1,008





1,542





16

%



(23)

%





N/M – Not meaningful

(1)    

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans.

(2)    

Prior period total net revenue balances have been recast related to credit valuation adjustments on securities available for sale being reclassified from net fair value adjustments to provision for credit losses.

(3)    

For the first quarter of 2020, reflects a $50.2 million deemed dividend paid to our largest stockholder upon the exchange of all shares of LendingClub common stock held by it for newly issued shares of mandatorily convertible, non-voting, LendingClub Series A preferred stock.

(4)    

LendingClub inventory reflects loans purchased or pending purchase by the Company during the period, excluding loans held by the Company through consolidated trusts, if applicable, and not yet sold as of the period end.

(5)    

As of the end of each respective period.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)







The activity in the allowance for expected credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was as follows:





March 31, 2021



Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$





Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

23,553





Initial allowance for PCD assets acquired during the period

12,440





Charge-offs





Recoveries

139





Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$

36,132











Reserve for unfunded lending commitments, beginning of period

$





Credit loss expense for unfunded lending commitments

410





Reserve for unfunded lending commitments, end of period

$

410





 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



Assets (1)









Cash and due from banks

$

34,261





$

5,197





Interest-bearing deposits in banks

797,539





519,766





Total cash and cash equivalents

831,800





524,963





Restricted cash

139,080





103,522





Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $273,331 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively)

274,419





142,226





Loans held for sale at fair value

166,623





121,902





Loans and leases held for investment

2,115,432









Allowance for loan and lease losses

(36,132)









Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,079,300









Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

507,157





636,686





Other loans held for investment at fair value

42,485





49,954





Property, equipment and software, net

95,313





96,641





Goodwill

75,717









Other assets

279,195





187,399





Total assets

$

4,491,089





$

1,863,293





Liabilities and Equity (1)









Deposits:









Interest-bearing

$

2,229,827





$





Noninterest-bearing

143,610









Total deposits

2,373,437









Short-term borrowings

90,091





104,989





Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

370,086









Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

507,203





636,774





Payable on Structured Program borrowings

133,499





152,808





Other long-term debt

18,572









Other liabilities

265,066





244,551





Total liabilities

3,757,954





1,139,122





Equity









Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 97,228,126 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

972





881





Additional paid-in capital 

1,563,865





1,508,020





Accumulated deficit

(833,298)





(786,214)





Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 0 shares, respectively

(92)









Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,688





1,484





Total equity

733,135





724,171





Total liabilities and equity

$

4,491,089





$

1,863,293









(1) 

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)



LendingClub

Bank



Intercompany

Eliminations



Total





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



Assets

































Total cash and cash equivalents

$

75,950





$

524,963





$

792,701





$





$

(36,851)





$





$

831,800





$

524,963





Restricted cash

139,080





103,522





















139,080





103,522





Securities available for sale at fair value

122,766





142,226





151,653

















274,419





142,226





Loans held for sale at fair value

105,792





121,902





60,831

















166,623





121,902





Loans and leases held for investment, net









2,079,300

















2,079,300









Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

507,157





636,686





















507,157





636,686





Other loans held for investment at fair value

42,485





49,954





















42,485





49,954





Property, equipment and software, net

88,364





96,641





6,949

















95,313





96,641





Goodwill









75,717

















75,717









Other assets

206,756





187,399





123,227









(50,788)









279,195





187,399





Total assets

1,747,267





1,863,293





3,290,378









(546,556)









4,491,089





1,863,293





Liabilities and Equity

































Total deposits









2,410,288









(36,851)









2,373,437









Short-term borrowings

87,347





104,989





2,744

















90,091





104,989





Advances from PPPLF









370,086

















370,086









Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

507,203





636,774





















507,203





636,774





Payable on Structured Program borrowings

133,499





152,808





















133,499





152,808





Other long-term debt

15,738









2,834

















18,572









Other liabilities

240,486





244,551





75,875









(51,295)









265,066





244,551





Total liabilities

984,273





1,139,122





2,861,827









(88,146)









3,757,954





1,139,122





Total equity

762,994





724,171





428,551









(458,410)









733,135





724,171





Total liabilities and equity

$

1,747,267





$

1,863,293





$

3,290,378





$





$

(546,556)





$





$

4,491,089





$

1,863,293





 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Retail

Program (1)

Consolidated

VIEs (2)(4)

All Other

LendingClub (3)

Condensed

Consolidated

Balance Sheet



Retail

Program (1)

Consolidated

VIEs (2)(4)

All Other

LendingClub (3)

Condensed

Consolidated

Balance Sheet



Assets (5)





















Total cash and cash equivalents

$



$



$

831,800



$

831,800





$



$



$

524,963



$

524,963





Restricted cash



15,229



123,851



139,080







13,473



90,049



103,522





Securities available for sale at fair value





274,419



274,419









142,226



142,226





Loans held for sale at fair value (4)



79,281



87,342



166,623







92,802



29,100



121,902





Loans and leases held for investment, net





2,079,300



2,079,300















Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

470,880



36,277





507,157





584,066



52,620





636,686





Other loans held for investment at fair value (4)



38,680



3,805



42,485







46,120



3,834



49,954





Property, equipment and software, net





95,313



95,313









96,641



96,641





Goodwill





75,717



75,717















Other assets 

2,879



828



275,488



279,195





3,797



1,134



182,468



187,399





Total assets

$

473,759



$

170,295



$

3,847,035



$

4,491,089





$

587,863



$

206,149



$

1,069,281



$

1,863,293





Liabilities and Equity(5)





















Total deposits

$



$



$

2,373,437



$

2,373,437





$



$



$



$





Short-term borrowings





90,091



90,091









104,989



104,989





Advances from PPPLF





370,086



370,086















Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

470,880



36,277



46



507,203





584,066



52,620



88



636,774





Payable on Structured Program borrowings (4)



133,499





133,499







152,808





152,808





Other long-term debt





18,572



18,572















Other liabilities

2,879



519



261,668



265,066





3,797



721



240,033



244,551





Total liabilities

473,759



170,295



3,113,900



3,757,954





587,863



206,149



345,110



1,139,122





Total equity





733,135



733,135









724,171



724,171





Total liabilities and equity

$

473,759



$

170,295



$

3,847,035



$

4,491,089





$

587,863



$

206,149



$

1,069,281



$

1,863,293









(1)    

Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $18.4 million and $28.9 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $18.4 million and $28.9 million for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income.

(2)    

Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $5.1 million and $10.5 million was equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $5.1 million and $10.5 million for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale at fair value," "Other loans held for investment at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.

(3)    

Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.

(4)    

The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Other loans held for investment at fair value," "Loans held for sale at fair value" and the related "Payable on Structured Program borrowings."

(5)    

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

 

