SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's first digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"I am proud of our accomplishments in 2020, which led us to complete the groundbreaking acquisition of Radius Bank. Combining the award-winning digital bank with LendingClub's leading online marketplace provides us with substantial advantages over both traditional banks and fintech marketplace lenders," said Scott Sanborn, Chief Executive Officer of LendingClub. "Adding deposit capabilities builds on our tech and data advantages as it allows us to better serve our more than 3 million loyal and highly-motivated members and digitally manage their lending, spending, and savings. We are fully aligned with both our customers and shareholders to realize incremental long-term value for decades to come."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss for the quarter improved $7.7 million from the third quarter of 2020 to $(26.7) million. Quarter-over-quarter results reflected a 56% increase in origination volumes, a 77% increase in related transaction fees and a reduction in expenses from the third quarter of 2020. Origination volume of $912 million exceeded the high end of previously provided guidance. The improvement in expenses reflected tight control over fixed costs and lower legal expenses related to legacy issues. These benefits were partially offset by lower net interest income reflecting prior loan sales, as well as positive asset revaluations in the third quarter of 2020.

Year-over-year results primarily reflected an expected decrease in origination volume and transaction fees, and an expected reduction in net interest income, partially offset by an improvement in expenses. The change in loan origination volumes resulted in a 71% decline in transaction fees year-over-year. Lower net interest income reflected the sale of $470 million of loans in the second half of 2020 to accumulate capital in preparation for the company's acquisition of Radius. The improvement in expenses year-over-year primarily reflected significantly lower sales and marketing expense and the company's focus on originating loans to existing customers, which increased efficiency and resulted in lower marketing costs. The improvement in expenses also reflected proactive actions taken to improve efficiency, reduce costs and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

"We are encouraged by the continued growth in loan originations with volume above the upper end of our fourth quarter guidance range," said Tom Casey, Chief Financial Officer. "With the addition of bank deposits, we enhance our resiliency and unleash a new recurring revenue stream that will drive significant long-term growth once the bank is fully integrated."

 

Earnings Guidance













First Quarter

2021

Full Year

2021

Commentary



Loan Originations

$1.2B to $1.3B

+45% YoY

Loan volumes and revenue reflecting continued

growth



Net Revenue

$87M to $95M

+55% YoY

Impacted by deferral of origination fees for loans

held for investment due to accounting conventions



GAAP Consolidated Net Loss

($75M) to ($85M)

($175M) to ($200M)

Impacted primarily by timing of earnings

recognition due to growth in consumer loans

held for investment (deferral of origination fees

and current expected credit loss (CECL) provisions), as

well as one-time acquisition costs



 

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended  



Year Ended

December 31,

($ in millions)

December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



December 31,

2019



2019



2020



Loan Originations

$

912.0



$

584.1



$

3,083.1



$

4,343.4



$

12,290.1



Net Revenue

$

75.9



$

74.7



$

188.5



$

314.7



$

758.6



GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

$

(26.7)



$

(34.3)



$

0.2



$

(187.5)



$

(30.7)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.9



$

4.3



$

39.0



$

(27.2)



$

134.8



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(22.1)



$

(23.1)



$

7.0



$

(138.6)



$

2.2



































Loan Originations – Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $912.0 million, down 70% compared to the same quarter last year and improving 56% sequentially.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $75.9 million, down 60% compared to the same quarter last year and improving 2% sequentially.

GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) – GAAP Consolidated Net Loss was $(26.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to GAAP Consolidated Net Income of $0.2 million in the same quarter last year and $(34.3) million in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA  Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $39.0 million in the same quarter last year and $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)  Adjusted Net Loss was $(22.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $7.0 million in the same quarter last year and Adjusted Net Loss of $(23.1) million in the third quarter of 2020.

Contribution  Contribution was $47.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $101.3 million in the same quarter last year and $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, with Contribution Margin of 62.1% compared to 53.7% in the same quarter last year and 71.5 % in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders was $(0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to common stockholders of $0.00 in the same quarter last year and $(0.38) in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $(0.24) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.08 in the same quarter last year and $(0.25) in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents – As of December 31, 2020, Cash and cash equivalents totaled $525.0 million compared to $243.8 million as of December 31, 2019 and $445.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

For a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, and Adjusted EPS, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub fourth quarter 2020 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 0419659, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until March 17, 2021, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 10151870. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of overall direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification, restructuring costs, other items (related to one-time expenses resulting from COVID-19) and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. The adjustment for restructuring costs included severance and other personnel-related expenses, lease-related expenses and software impairment related to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification, as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses, (5) restructuring costs and (6) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses, gains on disposal of certain assets and expenses resulting from COVID-19), net of tax. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. In the second quarter of 2020, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for "Restructuring costs" to adjust for severance and other personnel-related expenses, lease-related expenses and software impairment related to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for "Acquisition and related expenses" to adjust for costs related to the acquisition of Radius. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for Other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses, (5) restructuring costs, (6) other items, as discussed above, (7) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (8) stock-based compensation expense and (9) income tax expense (benefit). Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to both common and preferred stockholders by the weighted-average diluted common and preferred shares outstanding.

We believe Net Cash and Other Financial Assets is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company. This measure is calculated as cash and certain other assets and liabilities, including loans and securities available for sale, which are partially secured and offset by related credit facilities, and working capital.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding future products and services, our ability to effectuate and the effectiveness of certain strategy initiatives, anticipated future financial results, value delivery for customers and stockholders, and the impact of the Radius acquisition and resulting bank charter on our business are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and investors; our ability to obtain or add bank functionality and a bank charter; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



Net revenue:



































Transaction fees

$

43,151





$

149,951





$

207,640





$

598,760























Interest income

32,950





74,791





209,694





345,345





Interest expense

(27,056)





(49,251)





(141,503)





(246,587)





Net fair value adjustments

(8,435)





(42,659)





(117,247)





(144,990)





Net interest income and fair value adjustments

(2,541)





(17,119)





(49,056)





(46,232)





Investor fees

24,940





30,258





111,864





124,532





Gain on sales of loans

7,088





20,373





30,812





67,716





Net investor revenue

29,487





33,512





93,620





146,016























Other revenue

3,276





5,023





13,442





13,831























Total net revenue

75,914





188,486





314,702





758,607





Operating expenses: (1)

















Sales and marketing

13,347





67,222





79,055





279,423





Origination and servicing

16,774





22,203





71,193





103,403





Engineering and product development

29,189





41,080





139,050





168,380





Other general and administrative

43,583





57,607





213,021





238,292





Total operating expenses

102,893





188,112





502,319





789,498





Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(26,979)





374





(187,617)





(30,891)





Income tax expense (benefit)

(324)





140





(79)





(201)





Consolidated net income (loss)

(26,655)





234





(187,538)





(30,690)





Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests













55





LendingClub net income (loss)

$

(26,655)





$

234





$

(187,538)





$

(30,745)









































Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic and Diluted (2)

$

(0.29)





$

0.00





$

(2.63)





$

(0.35)





Weighted-average common shares – Basic and Diluted

81,368,674





88,371,672





77,934,302





87,278,596





Net income (loss) per share attributable to preferred stockholders – Basic and Diluted (2)

$

(0.29)





$

0.00





$

1.39





$

0.00





Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic and Diluted

10,512,486









12,505,393











(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



Sales and marketing

$

830





$

1,479





$

4,104





$

6,095





Origination and servicing

610





533





2,689





3,155





Engineering and product development

2,833





4,417





13,411





19,860





Other general and administrative

9,805





10,312





41,329





44,529





Total stock-based compensation expense

$

14,078





$

16,741





$

61,533





$

73,639









(2)  The following table details the computation of the Company's basic and diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock and preferred stock (presented on an as-converted basis):













Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





Common

Stock



Preferred

Stock



Common

Stock



Common

Stock



Preferred

Stock



Common

Stock



Allocation of undistributed LendingClub net income (loss)

$

(23,605)





$

(3,050)





$

234





$

(154,664)





$

(32,874)





$

(30,745)





Deemed dividend













(50,204)





50,204









Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders (3)

$

(23,605)





$

(3,050)





$

234





$

(204,868)





$

17,330





$

(30,745)































Weighted-average common shares – Basic and Diluted

81,368,674





10,512,486





88,371,672





77,934,302





12,505,393





87,278,596





Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders – Basic and Diluted

$

(0.29)





$

(0.29)





$





$

(2.63)





$

1.39





$

(0.35)







(3)  For the year ended December 31, 2020, reflects a deemed dividend paid to our largest stockholder in the first quarter of 2020 upon the exchange of all shares of LendingClub common stock held by it for newly issued shares of mandatorily convertible, non-voting, LendingClub Series A preferred stock.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



% Change





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



Q/Q



Y/Y



Operating Highlights:



Loan originations (in millions)

$

912





$

584





$

326





$

2,521





$

3,083





56

%



(70)

%



Net revenue

$

75,914





$

74,713





$

43,869





$

120,206





$

188,486





2

%



(60)

%



Consolidated net income (loss)

$

(26,655)





$

(34,325)





$

(78,471)





$

(48,087)





$

234





22

%



N/M





Contribution (1)

$

47,178





$

53,384





$

21,395





$

51,902





$

101,261





(12)

%



(53)

%



Contribution margin (1)

62.1

%



71.5

%



48.8

%



43.2

%



53.7

%



(13)

%



16

%



Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

3,890





$

4,313





$

(27,619)





$

(7,831)





$

38,981





10

%



(90)

%



Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

5.1

%



5.8

%



(63.0)

%



(6.5)

%



20.7

%



12

%



(75)

%



Adjusted net income (loss) (1)

$

(22,085)





$

(23,079)





$

(54,252)





$

(39,151)





$

6,981





4

%



N/M





EPS (common stockholders) – diluted (2)

$

(0.29)





$

(0.38)





$

(0.87)





$

(1.10)





$

0.00





24

%



N/M





Adjusted EPS – diluted (1)

$

(0.24)





$

(0.25)





$

(0.60)





$

(0.44)





$

0.08





4

%



N/M





Loan Originations by Investor Type:



Banks

33

%



41

%



68

%



43

%



32

%











Managed accounts

51

%



44

%



10

%



16

%



17

%











Self-directed retail investors

8

%



13

%



17

%



4

%



3

%











LendingClub inventory(3) 

1

%



2

%



5

%



20

%



23

%











Other institutional investors

7

%



%



%



17

%



25

%











Total

100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%











Loan Originations by Program:



Personal loans – standard program

68

%



68

%



68

%



70

%



68

%











Personal loans – custom program

17

%



8

%



3

%



23

%



26

%











Other – custom program (4)

15

%



24

%



29

%



7

%



6

%











Total

100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%



100

%











Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):



A

$

323.5





$

214.4





$

105.7





$

620.0





$

654.1





51

%



(51)

%



B

183.1





114.0





74.5





544.6





644.7





61

%



(72)

%



C

109.9





69.8





38.4





357.3





479.6





57

%



(77)

%



D









3.0





249.1





309.1





0

%



(100)

%



Total

$

616.5





$

398.2





$

221.6





$

1,771.0





$

2,087.5





55

%



(70)

%



 

N/M – Not meaningful





(1) 

Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."





(2) 

For the first quarter of 2020, reflects a $50.2 million deemed dividend paid to our largest stockholder upon the exchange of all shares of

LendingClub common stock held by it for newly issued shares of mandatorily convertible, non-voting, LendingClub Series A preferred stock.





(3)  

LendingClub inventory reflects loans purchased or pending purchase by the Company during the period, excluding loans held by the

Company through consolidated trusts, if applicable, and not yet sold as of the period end.





(4)  

Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



% Change





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



Q/Q



Y/Y



Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):



Whole loans sold

$

10,139





$

11,249





$

12,421





$

14,118





$

14,118





(10)

%



(28)

%



Notes

622





674





736





833





919





(8)

%



(32)

%



Certificates

57





79





109





147





211





(28)

%



(73)

%



Secured borrowings

1





3





6





11





19





(67)

%



(95)

%



Loans invested in by the Company

183





262





690





866





744





(30)

%



(75)

%



Total

$

11,002





$

12,267





$

13,962





$

15,975





$

16,011





(10)

%



(31)

%



Employees and contractors (4)

1,030





998





1,008





1,542





1,538





3

%



(33)

%







(4) 

As of the end of each respective period.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

524,963





$

243,779





Restricted cash

103,522





243,343





Securities available for sale at fair value

142,226





270,927





Loans held for investment at fair value

636,686





1,079,315





Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value

49,954





43,693





Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value

121,902





722,355





Accrued interest receivable

5,205





12,857





Property, equipment and software, net

96,641





114,370





Operating lease assets

74,037





93,485





Intangible assets, net

11,427





14,549





Other assets

96,730





143,668





Total assets

$

1,863,293





$

2,982,341





Liabilities and Equity









Accounts payable

$

3,698





$

10,855





Accrued interest payable

4,572





9,260





Operating lease liabilities

94,538





112,344





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

101,457





142,636





Payable to investors

40,286





97,530





Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

636,774





1,081,466





Payable to Structured Program note and certificate holders at fair value

152,808





40,610





Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements

104,989





587,453





Total liabilities

1,139,122





2,082,154





Equity









Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 43,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 88,149,510 and 89,218,797 shares issued, respectively; 88,149,510 and 88,757,406 shares outstanding, respectively

881





892





Additional paid-in capital

1,508,020





1,467,882





Accumulated deficit

(786,214)





(548,472)





Treasury stock, at cost; 0 and 461,391 shares, respectively





(19,550)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss

1,484





(565)





Total equity

724,171





900,187





Total liabilities and equity

$

1,863,293





$

2,982,341





 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)

$

(26,655)





$

(34,325)





$

(78,471)





$

(48,087)





$

234





$

(187,538)





$

(30,745)





Engineering and product development expense

29,189





31,984





39,167





38,710





41,080





139,050





168,380





Other general and administrative expense

43,583





54,332





56,620





58,486





57,607





213,021





238,292





Cost structure simplification expense (1)













175





188





175





7,318





Restructuring costs (2)

(79)





(142)





2,285













2,064









Other items (2)

24





8





341













373









Stock-based compensation expense (2)

1,440





1,601





1,453





2,299





2,012





6,793





9,250





Income tax expense (benefit)

(324)





(74)









319





140





(79)





(201)





Contribution

$

47,178





$

53,384





$

21,395





$

51,902





$

101,261





$

173,859





$

392,294





Total net revenue

$

75,914





$

74,713





$

43,869





$

120,206





$

188,486





$

314,702





$

758,607





Contribution margin

62.1

%



71.5

%



48.8

%



43.2

%



53.7

%



55.2

%



51.7

%







(1)

Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that is included in the "Sales

and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

(2)

Contribution excludes the portion of expenses included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)

$

(26,655)





$

(34,325)





$

(78,471)





$

(48,087)





$

234





$

(187,538)





$

(30,745)





Cost structure simplification expense (1)













228





284





228





9,933





Legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues (2)

183





6,120





4,354





4,476





4,531





15,133





19,609





Acquisition and related expenses (3)

4,744





4,373





456





3,611





932





13,184





932





Restructuring costs (4)





753





17,036













17,789









Other items (5)

(357)









2,373





621





1,000





2,637





2,453





Adjusted net income (loss)

$

(22,085)





$

(23,079)





$

(54,252)





$

(39,151)





$

6,981





$

(138,567)





$

2,182





Depreciation and impairment expense:





























Engineering and product development

10,099





10,198





10,177





10,423





12,532





40,897





49,207





Other general and administrative

1,370





1,394





1,480





1,603





1,739





5,847





6,446





Amortization of intangible assets

752





752





772





846





848





3,122





3,499





Stock-based compensation expense

14,078





15,122





14,204





18,129





16,741





61,533





73,639





Income tax expense (benefit)

(324)





(74)









319





140





(79)





(201)





Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,890





$

4,313





$

(27,619)





$

(7,831)





$

38,981





$

(27,247)





$

134,772





Total net revenue

$

75,914





$

74,713





$

43,869





$

120,206





$

188,486





$

314,702





$

758,607





Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.1

%



5.8

%



(63.0)

%



(6.5)

%



20.7

%



(8.7)

%



17.8

%







(1) 

Includes personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area. These expenses are included in "Sales

and marketing," "Origination and servicing," "Engineering and product development" and "Other general and administrative" expense on

the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In 2019, also includes external advisory fees which are included in

"Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(2) 

Consists of legal legacy expenses, which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Operations. In 2019, also includes expense related to the dissolution of certain private funds previously

managed by LCAM and expense related to the termination of a legacy contract, which are included in "Net fair value adjustments" and

"Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations, respectively.





(3) 

Represents costs related to the acquisition of Radius.





(4) 

Includes severance and other personnel-related expenses, lease-related expenses and software impairment related to the impact of

COVID-19 on the Company's business.





(5) 

In 2020, includes expenses related to certain non-legacy litigation and regulatory matters, which are included in "Other general and

administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and one-time expenses resulting from

COVID-19, which are included in "Sales and marketing," "Origination and servicing," "Engineering and product development" and "Other

general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In 2019, includes expenses

related to certain non-legacy litigation and regulatory matters and a gain on the sale of our small business operating segment, which are

included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019





Common and

Preferred

Stock (1)



Common and

Preferred Stock (1)



Common and

Preferred

Stock (1)



Common

Stock



Common Stock



Common and

Preferred Stock (1)



Common Stock



Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

(22,085)





$

(23,079)





$

(54,252)





$

(39,151)





$

6,981





$

(138,567)





$

2,182



































Weighted-average GAAP diluted shares (2)

91,881,160





90,901,870





89,866,880





89,085,270





88,912,677





90,439,695





87,278,596





Non-GAAP diluted shares (2)

91,881,160





90,901,870





89,866,880





89,085,270





88,912,677





90,439,695





87,794,035



































Adjusted EPS – diluted (3)

$

(0.24)





$

(0.25)





$

(0.60)





$

(0.44)





$

0.08





$

(1.53)





$

0.02









(1) 

Presented on an as-converted basis, as the preferred stock is considered common shares because it participates in earnings similar to common stock and does not receive any significant preferences over the common stock.

(2) 

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, includes the total weighted-average shares outstanding of both common and preferred stock on an as-converted basis.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2) (4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2)(4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$



$



$

524,963



$

524,963





$



$



$

243,779



$

243,779



Restricted cash



13,473



90,049



103,522







2,894



240,449



243,343



Securities available for sale





142,226



142,226









270,927



270,927



Loans held for investment at fair value

584,066



52,620





636,686





881,473



197,842





1,079,315



Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (4)



46,120



3,834



49,954







37,638



6,055



43,693



Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value (4)



92,802



29,100



121,902









722,355



722,355



Accrued interest receivable

3,797



1,134



274



5,205





5,930



1,815



5,112



12,857



Property, equipment and software, net





96,641



96,641









114,370



114,370



Operating lease assets





74,037



74,037









93,485



93,485



Intangible assets, net





11,427



11,427









14,549



14,549



Other assets





96,730



96,730









143,668



143,668



Total assets

$

587,863



$

206,149



$

1,069,281



$

1,863,293





$

887,403



$

240,189



$

1,854,749



$

2,982,341



Liabilities and Equity



















Accounts payable

$



$



$

3,698



$

3,698





$



$



$

10,855



$

10,855



Accrued interest payable

3,797



721



54



4,572





5,930



1,737



1,593



9,260



Operating lease liabilities





94,538



94,538









112,344



112,344



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





101,457



101,457









142,636



142,636



Payable to investors





40,286



40,286









97,530



97,530



Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

584,066



52,620



88



636,774





881,473



197,842



2,151



1,081,466



Payable to Structured Program note and certificate holders at fair value (4)



152,808





152,808







40,610





40,610



Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements





104,989



104,989









587,453



587,453



Total liabilities

587,863



206,149



345,110



1,139,122





887,403



240,189



954,562



2,082,154



Total equity





724,171



724,171









900,187



900,187



Total liabilities and equity

$

587,863



$

206,149



$

1,069,281



$

1,863,293





$

887,403



$

240,189



$

1,854,749



$

2,982,341







(1) 

Represents loans held for investment at fair value that were funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the

cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending

marketplace that were funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal

balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest

expense on Retail Program notes of $98.3 million and $148.0 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of

$98.3 million and $148.0 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments.





(2) 

Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are

not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse

to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $123.2 million and net fair value adjustments

of $9.4 million in 2020 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $134.6 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net

interest income and fair value adjustments. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $70.8 million and net fair value

adjustments of $13.5 million in 2019 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $84.3 million, resulting in no net effect

on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity

of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value," "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and

"Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.





(3) 

Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but

includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.





(4) 

The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment

by the Company at fair value," "Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to Structured Program note and

certificate holders at fair value."

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

NET CASH AND OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019



Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

524,963





$

445,180





$

338,394





$

294,345





$

243,779





Restricted cash committed for loan purchases (2)

2,692





308





290





4,572





68,001





Securities available for sale

142,226





187,375





221,930





256,554





270,927





Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (3)

49,954





59,099





65,557





71,003





43,693





Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value (3)

121,902





180,801





587,093





741,704





722,355





Payable to Structured Program note and certificate holders at fair value (3)

(152,808)





(173,410)





(193,034)





(206,092)





(40,610)





Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements

(104,989)





(120,159)





(480,079)





(621,020)





(587,453)





Other assets and liabilities (4)

(7,792)





363





23,916





61,107





(6,226)





Net cash and other financial assets (5)

$

576,148





$

579,557





$

564,067





$

602,173





$

714,466









(1) 

Variations in cash and cash equivalents are primarily due to variations in the amount and timing of loan purchases invested in by the Company and the

corresponding loan sales.





(2) 

Represents cash and cash equivalents that are transferred to restricted cash for loans that are pending purchase by the Company.





(3) 

The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for

investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to Structured Program note and certificate holders at fair value."





(4) 

"Other assets and liabilities" is a total of "Accrued interest receivable," "Other assets," "Accounts payable," "Accrued interest payable" and

"Accrued expenses and other liabilities," included on our Consolidated Balance Sheets. This line item represents certain assets and

liabilities that impact working capital and are affected by timing differences between revenue and expense recognition and related cash

activity.





(5) 

Comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided as not practicable.

 

