NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendingFront today announced it has launched its technology platform for small business lending on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers including community banks, credit unions, payment processors, alternative lenders, CDFIs and others to integrate with LendingFront's technology to facilitate the distribution of much-needed capital to small businesses.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, LendingFront's technology platform for small business lending is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0xwgUAB
LendingFront's Technology Platform for Small Business Lending
LendingFront's technology platform establishes synchronization between LendingFront and Salesforce, enabling lenders to manage their small business lending process more efficiently while continuing to use Salesforce as their CRM system of record. As a result of the integration, leads and loan applications (and any updates) created in LendingFront will sync with records in Salesforce and vice versa. In addition, loan information will sync with Salesforce.
LendingFront offers a cloud-based, white-labeled technology platform that enables lenders including community banks, credit unions, CDFIs, payment processors and alternative lenders to provide capital to small businesses efficiently. The LendingFront Platform consists of a set of integrated (or standalone) modules covering all aspects of the financing process including loan application intake, document collection, workflow management, underwriting, loan servicing and more.
Comments on the News
- Jorge Sun, CEO and Co-Founder of LendingFront, said "During COVID, small businesses have suffered greatly and need access to capital more than ever before. LendingFront is modernizing how financial institutions lend by automating mundane processes so that lenders can spend more time on high-level work and their business relationships. We're delighted to join Salesforce AppExchange to get our technology offering into the hands of more small business lenders so they can continue to invest in the heart of our economy."
- "The LendingFront Platform is a welcome addition to AppExchange as the company continues to power digital transformation for small business lenders," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About LendingFront
LendingFront powers the future of business lending for community banks, credit unions, CDFIs, payment processors, and alternative lenders. An end-to-end, white-labeled technology solution for application intake, document management, data aggregation, rules-based decisioning, underwriting, and servicing, LendingFront brings efficiency, transparency, and security to all aspects of the lending process.
Current clients range from fast-growing online-only credit providers to $10bn+ financial institutions. The founding team includes pioneers in small business lending technology from American Express, Capital One, OnDeck Capital, and others. LendingFront has been the recipient of prestigious industry awards and recognitions including the 2020 MassChallenge FinTech program, Mastercard's startup engagement program Start Path, and the BBVA Open Talent competition. To learn more information, visit http://www.lendingfront.com
