MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendingWise, a web based, all-in-one CRM, LOS, Servicing and Marketplace platform used by lenders and originators of all sizes, announced a new integration with Lightning Docs®, a proprietary cloud-based loan document generation system developed in-house by the attorneys and partners at Geraci LLP.
"Geraci's Lightning Docs integration makes it easy to generate loan documents using the loan origination data inside the LendingWise system. We are excited that there will be no more manual data entry or human errors," said Chris Fuelling, LendingWise Founder & CEO.
Nema Daghbandan, Esq., Partner, Geraci LLP, shared a similar sentiment: "LendingWise continues to be a highly customized technology solution for private lenders. Their integration with Lightning Docs demonstrates a willingness to stay focused on the customer experience and provide seamless technology from end to end."
With over 15 years of experience in this space, LendingWise is continuously striving to revolutionize the customer experience. Due to their integration with Lightning Docs, LendingWise has secured its spot on the cutting edge of the loan document space.
About LendingWise
LendingWise is a web based, all-in-one CRM, LOS, Servicing and Marketplace platform used by lenders and originators of all sizes. At the core of our system is a point-of-sale system that is turnkey and configurable to almost any loan product. LendingWise makes it easy to intake a custom loan application and automate the collection of required docs and workflow steps. Transferring or sharing a loan file via the deal room will speed up loan closings or post-closing investor sales. Fintech innovation runs deep in their DNA as they continually evolve the platform based on an ever-shifting lending landscape. LendingWise's clients' needs and pain points drive them to constantly improve the user experience, reduce transaction cost, and closing time.
About Lightning Docs
Lightning Docs is a proprietary cloud-based loan document generation system developed in-house by the attorneys and partners at Geraci LLP. Lightning Docs permits its clients to generate business purpose loan documents nationwide at the click of a button. The system will generate any business purpose loan documents including bridge, fix and flip, ground up construction, DSCR rental, portfolio rental, etc. The documents have been used for numerous rated and unrated securitizations and are considered the industry standard for the private lending industry. For more information about Lightning Docs please visit https://lightningdocs.com/ or contact Nema Daghbandan at nema@geracillp.com or 949-379-2600.
