NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendIt Fintech, the leading event series dedicated to financial services innovation, today announced the launch of its inaugural dealmakers event, Fintech Nexus, taking place in Miami as a live event in September.
Fintech Nexus, a dealmakers event brought to you by LendIt Fintech, is an exclusive, invite-only partnering event for fintech decision-makers. The focus of the event is on facilitating high-quality one-on-one meetings between banks and solutions providers, and fintechs and investors.
"Fintech Nexus will be the first major in-person fintech event in over 18-months," said Bo Brustkern, LendIt Fintech Co-Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring the fintech community back together, and we are committed to doing so in a thoughtful and responsible way. We look forward to seeing what deals result from the meetings that will take place at Nexus. We fully expect sparks to fly."
Fintech Nexus will bring together a carefully curated audience in an innovative format to network, pitch and get deals done. Interested participants should complete the brief application now, available online at http://www.lendit.com/the-next-big-thing.
About LendIt Fintech
LendIt Fintech is a leading fintech media company dedicated to innovation in financial services. Today we operate three major conferences annually for the US, European and Latin American markets, as well as the latest addition to our events calendar, Fintech Nexus. LendIt Fintech also provides daily news updates for the fintech community, amplifies industry announcements through its PR platform, Fintech Features, and helps connect employers and job seekers through the LendIt Fintech Job Board.
The LendIt Fintech team believes that there has never been a more exciting time to be in financial services. We immerse ourselves in all things fintech so we can be your guide on this journey.
###
Media Contact:
Caroline Hornby, Marketing Manager
LendIt Fintech
Media Contact
Caroline Hornby, LendIt Fintech LLC, +1 516 972 0113, caroline@lendit.com
SOURCE LendIt Fintech LLC