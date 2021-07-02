NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendIt Fintech, the leading event series dedicated to financial services innovation, today announced that its flagship event, LendIt Fintech USA, will return to the New York Javits Center on May 25-26, 2022. Now in its tenth year, LendIt Fintech USA has grown from a small community event with 350 attendees in 2013 to over 5,000 people today. Taking place in the financial capital of the world, LendIt Fintech USA is New York City's largest fintech event, and brings together banks, fintechs and investors seeking to learn and conduct business. Over 10,000 one-on-one meetings take place at LendIt Fintech USA every year, and many of these meetings are catalysts for deals and partnerships that emerge in the months following the event.
"We are very excited to be returning to our home at the Javits Center in New York City for our milestone 10th annual event," said Bo Brustkern, LendIt Fintech Co-Founder and CEO. "The cutting edge content and face-to-face meetings at our events are hugely important for the industry. This is where people come to solidify existing relationships, identify new partners, and get deals done, which is why our return to physical events is so crucial for the future of financial services. We look forward to bringing the fintech community back together in May."
At LendIt Fintech USA 2022 we will be bringing the leading thinkers in our industry together in person to discuss the most important topics of the day.
There will be a fresh take on popular themes like:
- Banking Crosses into its Digital Future
- SMB Fintech: New Solutions for Lending & Banking
- Consumer Lending: BNPL, Cards and Personal Loans
- Credit & Underwriting: AI, More Data and Better Tools
New topics for the 2022 edition include:
- Crypto, DeFi & CBDCs: The Future of Money is Here
- Fintech in 2027
- Embedded Finance: Every Company Can Become a Fintech
- Real Time Payments: How Fintech is Not Waiting for the Fed
Sponsorship opportunities are now open for leading solution providers, and speaker submissions are encouraged. For more information, please go to http://lendit.com/usa/2022.
About LendIt Fintech
LendIt Fintech is a leading fintech media company dedicated to innovation in financial services. Today we operate three major conferences annually for the US, European and Latin American markets, as well as the latest addition to our events calendar, Fintech Nexus. LendIt Fintech also provides daily news updates for the fintech community, amplifies industry announcements through its PR platform, Fintech Features, and helps connect employers and job seekers through the LendIt Fintech Job Board.
The LendIt Fintech team believes that there has never been a more exciting time to be in financial services. We immerse ourselves in all things fintech so we can be your guide on this journey.
