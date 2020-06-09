LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the needs of contact lens wearers self-isolating in their homes in the United States, Lensabl is now selling contact lenses in its online store. The offering includes all major contact lens brands (Acuvue, Biofinity, Proclear and more) available for fast, safe, and free at-home delivery at amazingly low prices. This move into contacts has been in the works for over a year and complements the product offerings of the leader in online lens replacement. Lensabl also sells stylish and affordable prescription glasses from its Everyday Eyewear collection, which features lenses with blue-light protection included for free with all orders.
"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, with retail stores and optometry offices closed, we saw a need to expedite the launch of our contact lens offering. We wanted to provide a trusted and simple way for customers to get ALL of the vision products they need delivered quickly and safely to their homes," said Andy Bilinsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Lensabl. "Customers who need contacts and glasses were faced with a major dilemma when stores closed, so I am thrilled Lensabl was able to move fast and address this issue for our customers in a time of need."
Lensabl also offers an online vision test which allows customers to renew and extend their expired contacts and glasses prescriptions through their computer or smartphone.
About Lensabl
Lensabl is the one-stop shop for all vision care products online. Need new lenses in your frame, Lensabl offers a best-in-class lens replacement service. Want a stylish yet affordable new pair of glasses? Lensabl also has you covered with its own line of premium prescription lenses from its Everyday Eyewear collection. And now, Lensabl offers contact lenses from all major contacts brands for at-home delivery. Upgrade your vision today at www.lensabl.com.