Leonard Bustos today announced Moving Results Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonard Bustos & Associates Real Estate today announced Moving Results Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Moving Results Realty's client-centric, integrity-driven service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Moving Results Realty was founded by Leonard Bustos, a longtime top producer. With over $750 million in career transactions since 1981, Bustos has extensive knowledge of the Palm Desert, Mountain Center, Rancho Mirage, and Palm Springs markets and a track record of producing winning results. In 2021, Bustos and his team were among the top sellers of apartments in Coachella Valley and closed over $13 million in sales with only two agents, a property manager, and a transaction coordinator. The group's notable commercial sales include The Ranch Market Shopping Center in Orange, which sold for $8 million, and Smoketree Apartments in Palm Springs. Moving Results Realty will specialize in residential homes, land, apartments, commercial and industrial sales, and leasing throughout the region.
"The lifelong learners at Moving Results Realty share an unequaled passion for real estate and producing optimal outcomes," said Bustos. "We understand the gravity of buying or selling a home and take the responsibility of being our clients' trusted advisors seriously."
Partnering with Side will ensure Moving Results Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Moving Results Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Moving Results Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side supports our efforts by supplying top tech and handling back-office tasks like marketing, data retention, and admin," continued Bustos. "Freeing up this time allows our team to focus on developing first-rate listing presentations and closing deals."
About Moving Results Realty
Moving Results Realty is a client-centric real estate company powered by integrity, attention to detail, and an unceasing desire to work in the best interest of its clients. They pull from a decades-long track record of success, extensive knowledge of Riverside County markets, and an unmatched standard of service to produce first-class results. For more information, visit http://www.movingresultsrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
415.525.4913, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side