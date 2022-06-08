Leopard Solutions, leading provider of legal intelligence data, has released the Coach's Corner, the latest report included with subscription access to Leopard BI, Leopard Solutions' business intelligence platform.
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coach's Corner, a first-of-its-kind tool, centralizes all of the rich Leopard Solutions data into talking points, helping internal and external legal recruiters shape the narrative surrounding why an attorney should be interested in joining their law firm.
"This tool came about from conversations with our clients," explains Laura Leopard, CEO of Leopard Solutions. "We were hearing from recruiters that hiring partners needed some guidance in selling a candidate on their firm- going beyond messages of 'great culture' that a candidate hears from every organization they meet with- and we've provided a data-driven way to develop meaningful talking points."
In just a few clicks, this report identifies a firm's best-selling points and offers clear and concise talking points for hiring managers and partners to utilize during candidate conversations.
The Coach's Corner also integrates connections from the companion report in Leopard BI, The Attorney Connection Report, which the candidate might have with attorneys at the prospective firm. The Attorney Connection Report utilizes almost twenty years of career history and education data to find weighted connections and uncover relationships attorneys might have at each law firm they are looking to join.
Leopard BI was launched in October 2020 with the primary goal of making the Leopard Solutions research more actionable. It supports law firm talent management, client development, and competitive intelligence. The Coach's Corner is the eleventh report in Leopard BI. Click here to learn more about Leopard BI.
Leopard Solutions has been collecting and analyzing research on law firms since 2002. Now with more than 4,200 global firms included and updated twice a week, Leopard Solutions provides the largest and most accurate law firm competitive and business intelligence database of its kind.
About Us
Leopard Solutions delivers the highest quality, most accurate, and in-depth information on the legal market, leading law firms and attorneys with easily searchable products.
From business development solutions to competitive intelligence to lateral recruitment to our curated and customizable market research reports, Leopard Solutions offers a wide range of data solutions for law firms and legal departments. Leopard's data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge.
We are a proud WBE organization that has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted legal market data providers in the United States. Leopard Solutions' high quality and depth are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
