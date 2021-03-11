WALTHAM, Mass., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leostream Corporation is pleased to announce the general availability of the latest Leostream platform, including Connection Broker 9.0.40.1. This release includes several new features and upgrades.
With a continued focus on security, the Leostream platform has several updates to expand support for secure authentication and MFA. New features for SAML-based authentication enhance the user experience and provide IT with more flexibility and control. RADIUS MFA workflows now support push notifications for users.
This release also features an important upgrade in the support for the Teradici PCoIP protocol with the new ability to launch PCoIP soft client connections from the Leostream web client. This new feature enables users to launch PCoIP connections after authenticating with Leostream using a SAML-based identity provider, a key workflow for architecting zero-trust solutions including Leostream. This feature also expands Leostream's vendor-neutral capabilities by adding PCoIP connections as yet another option for display protocols users can launch from a single Leostream Web client login.
New additions to Leostream's support for clientless high-performance connections includes both the HTML5 NoMachine client as well as the Scyld Cloud Workstation HTML5 client. These in-browser connections are supported natively and through the Leostream Gateway released as part of the platform update, rounding out the built-in clientless options available for connecting remote users to hosted resources.
Join us for a demonstration of these features and more at our upcoming webinar, Advancing Secure Remote Access with Leostream, taking place on Thursday, March 18th at 11am ET. Register at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18372/473289
Leostream release notes at https://www.leostream.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Leostream_9_0-release_notes.pdf
The Leostream Connection Broker 9.0.40.1 is available at https://www.leostream.com/resources/downloads/. To learn more and try the Leostream Platform visit https://leostream.com.
Leostream is a vendor-agnostic platform providing a comprehensive and scalable solution for organizations to securely deliver and manage virtual desktops, remote sessions, and applications hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid cloud environment.
Media Contact
Kristen Elworthy, Leostream, +1 9785900442, kristen@sevenhillscommunications.com
SOURCE Leostream