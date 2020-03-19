WALTHAM, Mass., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint, an Information Technology Services and Solutions Provider (www.dewpoint.com), leverages the Leostream Platform for their cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure solution, enabling their customers to save money and improve efficiency by leveraging the cloud as a hosting platform for VDI.
Last week, a call center customer using Dewpoint's "Next Gen VDI" offering was seeking a solution to allow their support and sales staff to work from home in the event their building closed due to COVID-19.
Dewpoint turned to Leostream, specifically the Leostream Gateway and HTML5 viewer that was already included in the customer's Leostream Platform.
The Dewpoint team started working on getting the security in place and in just four hours the customer's staff were able to remotely log into desktops both as support and sales. That evening the customer had a handful of employees from their sales and support teams successfully test their connections from home and now the call center is operating remotely.
With Leostream, Dewpoint's customer is continuing to support their customers from the safety and convenience of their employees' homes.
"'Leostream to the rescue' was the literal subject of an email I received the other day," said Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. "Leostream has always made it easy for our customers to provide remote access for a roaming workforce. While the circumstances now are far from ideal, we're proud that we're doing our part to help organizations keep their workforce productive and safe."
Ron Cox, Senior Systems Engineer at Dewpoint said, "Leostream helped our customer's call center work from home with the virus outbreak. Right now [our customer] is operating their call center sales and support 100% using the Leostream Gateway external HTML5 viewer."
Leostream is a vendor-agnostic platform providing a comprehensive and scalable solution for organizations to securely deliver and manage virtual desktops, remote sessions, and applications hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, public cloud, or hybrid cloud environment. Learn more at https://leostream.com.
Media Contact:
Karen Gondoly
Phone: 781-890-2019
Email: sales@leostream.com
Related Images
Related Links