AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lepide and Atakama are pleased to announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Lepide's disruptive, scalable, enterprise Data Security Platform with Atakama's unparalleled protection capabilities for sensitive information.
With the increasing prevalence of insider threats and data breaches involving sensitive data, Lepide recognized the need to expand their data security offering, beyond threat detection and response, and integrate another layer of security through multi-factor encryption.
By seamlessly integrating with Atakama, Lepide are helping organizations stay ahead of shifts in the modern threat landscape - delivering solutions that focus directly on the data without reliance on an increasingly porous perimeter.
With the Lepide Data Security Platform and Atakama together, security teams will now be able to effectively identify where their sensitive data is located across their hybrid environment, classify it, govern access to it, analyze user behavior with it, and secure it with AES 256-bit encryption.
"The Atakama partnership is certainly an exciting and important one," commented Aidan Simister, CEO at Lepide. "The ability to offer multi-factor encryption to our customers really enables us to provide that extra layer of security over the sensitive data itself. If the worst does happen, and a breach occurs, at least our customers will have the peace of mind that their sensitive data remains protected, and that they will be able to maintain their compliance posture."
"It is crucial for organizations to have a streamlined mechanism of identifying and securing their most sensitive data," said Daniel H. Gallancy, CEO of Atakama. "Our partnership with Lepide enables customers to classify and to encrypt data seamlessly through a tightly integrated set of product offerings. We're thrilled to be able to provide a robust, combined solution with Lepide"
It Starts with Classification
The very first step in securing sensitive data is to find out exactly where that data resides in your on-premises and cloud environment. With the enhanced data classification technology from Lepide, you can get more context around your most sensitive data, so that you easily identify potential areas of exposure, and apply the correct access controls according to security policies and compliance mandates.
Protected with Encryption
Traditional encryption solutions are heavily dependent on identity and access management controls. Login credentials, which allow authorized users to access encrypted data, represent a single point of failure. Atakama enables the encryption of files at a granular level without reliance on usernames and passwords. Atakama removes the single point of failure and accomplishes all of this without disrupting existing workflows or creating user frictions.
Maintained with Visibility
Lepide provides users with the ability to see which users are able to access sensitive data and even identifies users with excessive permissions. The solution enables you to revoke access, in order to implement a zero-trust policy. With Lepide, you can also analyze what your users are doing with your sensitive data (how they are accessing, moving and modifying it), and spot anomalies in behavior that may lead to security risks.
Deploying Atakama and Lepide together, gives organizations confidence and peace of mind that their sensitive data is secured, and that they have the visibility they need to make quick and effective decisions on security policies, incidents and regulations.
About Lepide
98% of all threats start with Active Directory and nearly always involve the compromise of data stored on enterprise data stores. Lepide's unique combination of detailed auditing, anomaly detection, real time alerting, and real time data classification allows you to identify, prioritize and investigate threats - fast.
About Atakama
Atakama Inc. is an information security software company that provides a zero-trust filesystem for enterprises. By using Atakama, enterprises prevent data exfiltration, enhance regulatory compliance, secure sensitive information and enable the cornerstone of a full-fledged zero trust infrastructure.
