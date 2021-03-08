AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the years, Lepide have come to understand the challenges customers are experiencing with other Data Security Platforms, and have taken it all on board. With the Lepide Data Security Platform 21.1, Lepide decided to completely overhaul how their solution scales, to better serve their customers' needs.
In organizations that have a large number of unstructured data stores, security teams have really struggled with how other solutions on the market scale. Again and again the team at Lepide would hear phrases like, "it just doesn't scale," "it requires too many resources," and "performance starts degrading and the alerts are too slow."
To combat this, Lepide have now designed a "functionality orientated" architecture, meaning customers can apply isolated resources directly to the area of risk or focus at that time. This means, as your data centric security or access governance project evolves, the customer's solution can too!
The benefits include:
- Priority based scaling: Ensures customers have a way of applying the resources to the functionality that solves the biggest problem, whether it is better understanding who has excessive privileges, identifying ransomware attacks, detecting and preventing data breaches and incidents, or spotting privilege abuse in motion.
- Affordable implementation costs: By focusing specifically on the area that matters the most in order of priority, customers won't need to commit to heavy infrastructural costs upfront in order to deploy the whole solution. Lepide DSP was already the most lightweight Data Security Platform on the market, now the team at Lepide have made it even more affordable!
"Being able to prioritize the functionality that can solve the biggest problems for you is great news for all of us," says Philip Robinson, Head of Marketing at Lepide. "It means we can quickly build you a personalized plan on how to roll the solution out based upon what you would like to achieve first, ultimately resulting in a quicker time to value (and making the life of our engineers super easy in the process). It doesn't get any better than that."
In addition to the implementation of enterprise scalability, the Lepide Data Security Platform 21.1 enables security teams to report on open AWS S3 open buckets, report on permissions in OneDrive and automatically discover open shares.
For more information, click here: https://www.lepide.com/data-security-platform/
About the Lepide Data Security Platform
The Lepide Data Security Platform is a complete solution for organizations looking to protect their data, detect and react to threats, and meet compliance. Using Lepide DSP, organizations can determine where their most sensitive data is, who has access to it, and what users are doing with it. Lepide DSP is best in class when it comes to platform coverage; enabling organizations to report on user interactions with data across any cloud or on-premise platform.
About Lepide
Lepide is a global provider of data security solutions. We help some of the world's largest enterprises improve data protection, meet compliance and detect/react to threats through our Data Security Platform
