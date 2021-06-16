NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ForeSCITE, an AI driven online platform and app for personal finance and investment, is here to help users make effective investment decisions using the same technology and data employed by major banks and wealth management companies. With a myriad of features designed to help one take advantage of their finances, ForeSCITE helps users better understand and manage their finances and investment through an integrated, easy-to-use platform.
A Price Trend Forecaster provides short term (a few hours – two days) and medium term (30 days) price forecasts on stock trends allowing the user to make a more informed decision when purchasing stocks. A critical feature of the price trend forecaster includes a risk score that allows one to better understand the decision they are taking on an investment.
With ForeSCITE users can make their own investing decisions or automate them with ForeSCITE's AI technology. The AI Robo Advisor can help one decide the best finance strategy taking into account factors such risk tolerance and the investment time frame. ForeSCITE's AI technology also allows users to partake in quant trading, like professional hedge funds do, by selecting four stocks for the AI to day trade on the user's behalf.
ForeSCITE allows one to consolidate and manage all their investments on one platform through which they can develop a better understanding of their finances, understanding how one spends and where they can improve on spending and saving, and get assistance with goal planning to help one earn and save more. Our strategies have been employed by major banks and financial institutions who have seen year after year successes, and now with ForeSCITE we are inviting individuals to take advantage of the same strategies that have helped banks earn big. Those who prefer to set their own strategy will also benefit from our portfolio optimization features that advise one on how we would allocate funds. ForeSCITE is truly a platform that can help one take their investment strategy to the next level.
"Traditional trading platforms have sufficiently educated the retail investor who is interested in buying and selling stocks, options and cryptos. However, the savvy retail investor is now ready for the next generation of trading platforms and investing tools," said Balkrishna Shagrithaya, Chairman of ForeSCITE. "ForeSCITE's AI powered digital fintech platform gives the investor access to invaluable tools and insights to optimize their investments and get closer to achieving their goal, whether it's buying a house or saving for a college education."
Those interested in taking charge of their personal finances and investments are encouraged to learn more by visiting http://www.forescite.ai or download our app from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.
About ForeSCITE
The ForeSCITE platform delivers AI driven custom thematic model portfolios for large institutions. The AI-driven platform can also create model portfolios, by optimizing existing portfolios to hedge against risk. These portfolios are created on demand using sophisticated patent pending portfolio optimization. Optimization and model creation is based on a diverse set of input parameters and constraints such as dividend yield, CVaR, return, asset class level and individual security level constraints. All stats delivered are ex ante with automatic periodic rebalancing to maintain optimized portfolio with highest risk adjusted returns. http://www.forescite.ai
Media Contact
David Harold, AllocateRite, +1 9178532358, asst@meganwilsonpr.com
SOURCE ForeSCITE