The 9th edition of wine2wine Business Forum will be held in Verona on November 7th-8th with a 100% in person format. The primary focus will be on Wine Communication, with the goal of exploring diverse types of communication and how to use them effectively across all sectors of the wine industry.
VERONA, Italy, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A large and often over-looked field, the world of wine communication encompasses many different mediums and audiences. It is easy to see that communication impacts the entire industry, from wine producers, importers, buyers and numerous other wine-related professions. Wine communication comes in many forms, such as books, courses, labels, websites, podcasts, social media accounts, and
more.
Rather than seeing wine communication simply as words, images and paragraphs, wine2wine Business chooses to examine wine communication through the lens of its people. The Forum does this by bringing together the voices of different protagonists in the realm of wine communication
and providing them with opportunities for networking and face-to-face dialogue.
In the right hands, and handled in the correct way, wine communication is the element that allows wine professionals to successfully see products travel all the way from the vineyards to the glass of the final consumers. Communicating wine in the most appropriate and effective way requires a solid
understanding what medium to use, when, and with whom.
To do this successfully, it becomes necessary to integrate many different communication types, while also adapting the communication style to a company's personality and values. With this goal in mind, wine2wine 2022 chooses to include in its program sessions that cover different types of communication, calling on the stage some of the most influential personalities in the sector. On one side we have traditional communication, with a series of sessions that will focus on conventional communication tools such as PRs, books, wine blogs and wine journalism. In this context, the goal is to understand how these traditional tools have evolved over time, which practices stopped working and what needs changing to adapt to an increasingly modern and global context.
On the other hand, it's impossible to center a forum on wine communication without addressing the ways new digital media have heavily affected the industry and its actors. From ever-changing social media platforms and digital marketing tools to cutting-edge innovations that have paved the way for digital growth in the last few years, including podcasts and nfts, navigating the challenges and opportunities of these tools is not easy. This is even more true for a industry which is often considered traditional, elitist and unapproachable by the very same younger generation that is taking the lead when it comes to digital innovation. Following this line of reasoning, speakers such as Adam Teeter or Guillaume Jourdan will specifically center their discussion around "disruptors" in the wine industry.
In this context, it is crucial to recognize and capitalize on the marketing power of web platforms and social media apps like Instagram or TikTok, strategies that will be presented by speakers such as Amanda McCrossin and Robert Joseph. At the same time, it is essential to understand the way these news ways of communicating are opening a new way to educate and demystify wine for everyone interested in the sector, especially to those taking their first steps in the wine business. A large part of the Forum will be focused on how storytelling can and should empower diverse audiences to engage and ask more questions in a non-intimidating way, authentic way.
The topic of wine communication is intrinsically connected to the one of education, a topic dear to wine2wine Business Forum, and often addressed during the event. Wine education has been subject to an important shift after the global pandemic, which drastically changed the tools through which wine courses and certifications are delivered to students all over the world. On this topic, wine educators will share their knowledge during the event. One of the main aims of the Forum will also be instructing winery employees and wine professionals about new forms of communication and the importance of developing skills and creating roles within their organization that will leverage digital talent and improve their overall communication package.
Regarding the future of wine business, it seems that wine communication will gain increasing importance. Wine producers especially are moving away from concentrating exclusively on the production process within the winery and in the vineyards, and beginning to focus on the large audience out there waiting to engage with wineries and wine brands that are willing to ramp up their marketing and start selling themselves in a more personal and direct manner.
The next evolution in the wine industry will be driven by how well businesses and professionals in the sector can use these new models and strategies to aquire more costumers, connect with them and keep them. While the preliminary program will be presented in July, the speakers and topics that will be presented during the two day event will be revealed gradually over the next few weeks, both on the website and on the social media pages of wine2wine Business Forum 2022. https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en
___
About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2022 will take place on November 7th and 8th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
Media Contact
wine2wine Business Forum Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE wine2wine Business Forum