VIENNA, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Access, the global leader in digital accessibility, announced today that AMP, their accessibility management platform, has achieved FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization at the LI-SaaS Level. AMP is the only available accessibility management platform to achieve this status. This authorization positions Level Access as a partner that government agencies and contractors can trust to build, test, and maintain inclusive digital systems.
Government agencies and their contractors face challenges ensuring their websites, software, hardware, apps, and electronic documents meet the requirements of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act. This piece of legislation mandates that all information and communications technology (ICT) created by the Federal government, or its contractors be accessible to people with disabilities.
FedRAMP uses a standardized assessment to assess, authorize, and promote the adoption of secure cloud services in the public sector. However, even if an organization operates solely in the private sector, they can look to a SaaS's FedRAMP status and know they have met rigorous security protocols.
"As online threats to information security and national security evolve, so must the software solutions used by the Federal government and its contractors," said Jim Baker, CTO of Level Access. "Passing the exacting tests to achieve FedRAMP authorization proves how committed Level Access is to providing peace of mind when it comes to data security and privacy."
AMP provides organizations with the structure to facilitate and organize all aspects of their digital accessibility initiatives, from testing, to reporting, guidance and on-going learning. It solves the complex challenges of accessibility to ensure success across the organization.
"Achieving FedRAMP authorization was a milestone for us in improving our service to public sector organizations," said Tim Springer, CEO of Level Access. "We support the accessibility programs of over 100 such organizations and will continue to provide best-in-class service to benefit U.S. citizens and residents with disabilities."
To learn more about Level Access and its FedRAMP authorization, please go to https://www.levelaccess.com/fedramp/
About Level Access
Level Access provides industry-leading and award-winning digital accessibility solutions to over 2,000 corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Level Access's mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. Founded in 1997, Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, is a multi-year repeat winner on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, and CEO Tim Springer was named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014. To learn more, please visit http://www.levelaccess.com.
