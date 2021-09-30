VIENNA, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Access, the global leader in digital accessibility, announced today the availability of their new Complete Accessibility Lifecycle Management Platform - Elevin. Built on the most accurate accessibility engine on the market, Access Engine, the Elevin platform monitors an organization's web properties automatically and delivers the most relevant issues to focus on, saving valuable time. Elevin currently offers two editions:
Elevin Community Edition- simplifies web accessibility for those just beginning their journey so they can surface and track issues over time while getting guidance to make important improvements on their own. The free Elevin Community Edition regularly scans websites or web apps and summarizes the latest results in an easy-to-use dashboard while alerting users to any sudden changes.
Elevin Professional Edition- designed specifically to help users fix the accessibility challenges that have been identified. Delivering automated weekly monitoring, Elevin Professional takes the guesswork out of fixing issues with prescriptive remediation guidance. Proprietary machine learning algorithms calculate the fastest path to help users minimize their accessibility risk. Changes in the health of an asset are promptly identified and can be remedied quickly due to configurable alerts and actionable reports.
All Elevin users will have access to Level Access's proprietary knowledge base, Accessipedia. It provides contextual guidance, resources, and examples of compliant code – for task specific assistance to resolve issues in real-time.
"The new Elevin Platform makes the effective management of digital accessibility across an enterprise simpler, faster, and more scalable," said Jim Baker, Chief Technology Officer, Level Access. "Powerful new capabilities like automated component identification; more contextual and prescriptive guidance; an all-new Accessipedia knowledge base; plus, a completely redesigned and intuitive UX are just some of the new features we're excited to release. It is the culmination of years of work by our product and engineering teams, and we couldn't be more delighted to bring these capabilities to market and help organizations globally become more accessible."
"By offering Elevin to all organizations, we're removing the barrier to those first crucial steps toward inclusion," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access. "Our goal is to create a world where all digital systems are accessible to people with disabilities—so technology can become a profound, empowering force in their lives."
Additional editions of Elevin, featuring revolutionary enterprise-grade functionality, are slated to be released in the near future.
About Level Access
Level Access provides industry-leading and award-winning digital accessibility solutions to over 2,000 corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Level Access's mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. Founded in 1997, Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, is a multi-year repeat winner on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, and CEO Tim Springer was named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014. To learn more, please visit https://www.levelaccess.com/
