LAS VEGAS, Jan.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Nevada location, 10161 West Park Run Dr, Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89145, is led by Mustafa Alsaid, P.E., M.S.E., who will act as Managing Engineer. You can learn more about Mustafa Alsaid here; https://www.levelengineering.com/team/ and check out our Nevada page here; https://www.levelengineering.com/nv/
LEVEL Engineering provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Special inspections (class 2-3), Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, and New construction.
We serve Las Vegas and surrounding areas – from North Las Vegas, Paradise, Winchester, Whitney, Boulder City, Summerlin, Summerlin South, Henderson, Enterprise, and more.
LEVEL Engineering is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work-life balance.
"When we met Mustafa Alsaid, we knew he would be the one to open and lead our Las Vegas, NV office. He's a well-versed, experienced, and passionate engineer who fits perfectly with our culture and our vision." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO
At Level Engineering, we are Licensed Structural Engineers, Architects, and Designers providing design solutions for homeowners, contractors, and real estate agents in CO, UT, NV, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.
LEVEL Team
(702) 222-1522
Media Contact
Mustafa Alsaid, P.E., M.S.E., LEVEL Engineering & Inspection, 1 702-222-1522, hellolv@levelengineering.com
SOURCE LEVEL Engineering & Inspection