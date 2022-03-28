New LEVEL Engineering office open in Salt Lake City, Utah. LEVEL Engineering is a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design. The Salt Lake City office provides engineering and architectural services to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas – from Brigham City, Vernon, Provo, Sundance, Heber City, Ogden, Uintah, and American Fork.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEVEL Engineering, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its Salt Lake City, Utah office. The Salt Lake City office provides engineering and architectural services to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas – from Brigham City, Vernon, Provo, Sundance, Heber City, Ogden, Uintah, and American Fork.
The Salt Lake City location, 222 S Main St 5th Floor Suite 502 Salt Lake City, UT 8410, is led by Clifton Palmer, P.E. and Justin Fendley, P.E., M.S.E. who will act as Managing Engineers for the Salt Lake city location. You can learn more about Clifton and Justin here; https://www.levelengineering.com/team/ and check out our Utah page here; https://www.levelengineering.com/ut/
You might find them at any given time exploring the many hiking trails near Salt Lake City with their families.
LEVEL Engineering provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Special inspections (class 2-3), Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, and New construction.
We serve Salt Lake City and surrounding areas – from Brigham City, Vernon, Provo, Sundance, Heber City, Ogden, Uintah, and American Fork.
LEVEL Engineering is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.
"When I met Clifton Palmer, P.E., and Justin Fendley, P.E., M.S.E., I knew together, they would be the duo to lead our Salt Lake City, Utah office. They are both experienced and passionate engineers who fit perfectly with our culture and vision." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO
At Level Engineering, we are Licensed Structural Engineers, Architects, and Designers providing design solutions for homeowners, contractors, and real estate agents in CO, UT, NV, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.
