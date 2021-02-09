DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal, a leading legal services company, in association with Buying Legal, an international trade organization for legal procurement, will host a series of legal and compliance virtual events including an exclusive webinar on February 16 with Kevin Kiley, Chief Revenue Officer of OneTrust on The Great Legal Shift of 2021: Procurement's Role in Adding Value to the Business Bottom Line. As part of the same series, on February 10 Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber will moderate a roundtable on Analytics and Benchmarking featuring industry experts Jim Hannigan of SALI, Connie Brenton, VP of Law, Technology and Operations at Net App and Jon Lane, Senior Category Manager - Global Legal Procurement Lead of GSK.
The February 16 Q&A event features Kiley and Leigh Vickery, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Level Legal. Kiley will share from his experience as CRO of OneTrust, the fast-growing technology platform used by more than half of the Fortune 500 to operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. As the #1 fastest growing company on the 2020 Inc. 500, Kiley will speak to the growth of OneTrust and offer his perspective on market trends driving procurement's involvement in buying legal and compliance.
"At OneTrust, our more than 7,500 customers are rethinking their compliance obligations from a regulatory checkbox into a competitive advantage," said Kiley. "Procurement and legal teams shifted compliance roadblocks into opportunities to impact the business and deliver real value – from decreased time to close business to increased trust in stakeholders. I look forward to this conversation to share insights on how legal and compliance teams can provide more business value and use compliance as a market differentiator."
"OneTrust has exceptional insights on the need for a shift in the procurement mindset and the real issues procurement teams must think about," said Vickery. "We're honored to welcome Kevin as a guest and look forward to a lively and informative session."
To register for the February 10 roundtable moderated by Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber, please click here. To register for the February 16 Q&A please click here.
Recently named 'Best Law Company' winner in the American Lawyer Industry awards, Level Legal is a modern law company providing integrated legal and technology business solutions that clear the runway for litigators to focus on their clients and case strategies. Built around delivering thoughtful, efficient solutions in eDiscovery and litigation, compliance, investigations and privacy, the effectiveness of Level Legal's arsenal approach has enabled the company to grow and expand as client needs have evolved.
Level Legal Solutions (http://www.levellegal.com) delivers data-driven legal services across compliance, privacy, investigations, and litigation to law firms and Fortune 1000 companies. By fusing our legal acumen with today's leading technologies, we guide our clients through today's complex, ever-changing legal landscape. Headquartered in Texas, Level Legal has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for three years in a row as one of America's fastest-growing companies.
