SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Funai Corporation, Inc. today enters the gaming universe by unveiling a new series of high-performance 240Hz LED HDR gaming monitors. The monitors—available in 27" and 32", flat or curved models—immerse players into gameplay with high-speed refresh and response technology, combined with a vibrant display resolution on a beautiful VA panel.
"After 60 years of partnering with leading display technology brands, Funai is excited to make its debut in the gaming realm with its new line of gaming monitors," said Angela Ho, Product Marketing Specialist, Funai Corporation, Inc. "Funai's extensive pedigree in display technology shines through the monitors' outstanding performance and serves as a testament to the brand's commitment to technological innovation."
Funai's new gaming monitors feature a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms moving picture response time, and low input delay technology. When combined, the technology provides players smooth, lag-free image quality and an ultra-fast gameplay response—a valuable feature for fast-movement, graphic-intensive games.
Complete with a 1920x1080 Full HD display resolution with HDR, the monitor series covers 90% of DCI-P3, the standard color gamut for digital cinema, with its Panoramic Wide Color Technology. The flicker-free, high-contrast display amplifies color brilliance while equalizing darker colors to improve visibility in dark scenes. The monitors also reduce harsh blue light emissions to combat eye strain from prolonged gameplay.
The curved gaming monitor panels expand a player's field of view with a panel curvature of 1500R. The 1500R curvature closely parallels the curvature of the human eye—allowing players to quickly and easily immerse into their game.
Each model in Funai's gaming monitor series features four output interfaces: HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB 2.0; an earphone output for headphone connection and is AMD FreeSync™ compatible.
Funai's flat and curved 27" gaming monitors retail for $399.99, with the 32" flat and curved monitors retailing for $499.99. Players can purchase the monitors online beginning mid-November directly through Funai's online shop, or at online retailers Amazon, GameStop, HSN, Newegg, and Walmart, or Walmart Canada.
For more information on Funai North America, please visit https://www.funaiamerica.com/
About Funai Corporation, Inc.
Funai North America., located at Santa Fe Springs, CA, is a subsidiary of Funai Electric Co., Ltd. and is the exclusive licensee for Philips and Magnavox consumer televisions and home video products, with marketing and distribution rights in North America. Funai Electric Co., LTD. established in 1961, and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is listed in the Tokyo Securities Exchange First Section (Ticker 6839), as a designer and manufacturer of innovative consumer electronics and OEM products. The diverse product and technology portfolio is composed of televisions, Blu-ray players, thermal inkjet modules, microfluidics dispensers, and electric vehicle modules.
