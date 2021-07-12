SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced its first-ever, Rise Awards as part of their annual customer conference, Lever Ascend. The Rise Awards recognizes and celebrates employees, employers, and organizations committed to excellence in talent acquisition.
"Over the past year, companies have navigated distributed work, hiring freezes, layoffs, accelerated growth, and so much more," said Nate Smith, co-founder and CEO of Lever. "We are excited to drive visibility and awareness to the talent acquisition leaders and teams that carried companies through this time and who continue to fill positions quickly and build candidate relationships. We believe it's important to highlight the innovations being made in talent acquisition, and we're excited to recognize the creativity teams have harnessed during a difficult year."
Lever is powering The Rise Awards, but will feature a panel of judges, including Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research, Steve Smith from Starr Conspiracy, and Dean Delpeache, Director, Talent & Diversity at Fiix Software, and Madeline Laurano, Founder at Aptitude Research.
The submissions open starting today, with a deadline of Friday, August 20. Nominations are open to customers and external organizations, regardless of industry, size or market presence. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of experts for categories including: candidate experience, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), candidate relationship management (CRM), HR technology and talent operations innovation, talent attraction, onboarding programs, Talent Acquisition team achievements, and Rising Stars.
All winners will be officially announced on Tuesday, September 15th at Lever's virtual customer conference, Lever Ascend. For more information on The Rise Awards and Lever Ascend, visit the event website here.
About Lever
Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.
Our platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 3,800 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Atlassian, KPMG, and McGraw-Hill Education. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.
