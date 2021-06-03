SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced one of its strongest quarters of all time. With over 100,000 active users every single day, continued momentum from Lever speaks volumes to the global talent teams that need the technology to support their hiring of the right talent while providing personalized candidate experiences.
From February to April of 2020, the U.S. economy lost 22 million jobs [1]. Fast forward to today, and the U.S. economy has added 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerated again [2]. Internationally, the Canadian economy has added 303,000 jobs in March [3] and McKinsey reports that more than 100 million workers will need to find a different occupation by 2030 [4], signaling a significant global job growth surge to come. Additionally in the last year, companies began facing different challenges when looking at candidates, including inquiries on statistics on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and benefits packages that address unique situations while working from home. The more companies Lever spoke with, the more it knew customers needed a product that treats applicants as the individuals they are, and that demand a more personalized experience - which is why Lever developed LeverTRM. LeverTRM is the industry's only complete ATS and CRM solution.
LeverTRM is a powerful product that supports its customers, bringing them the resources and solutions needed to provide an engaging candidate experience that enables personalization, communication, reporting and analytics, and automation to attract, recruit and hire the right talent efficiently. Customers that have begun leveraging LeverTRM in the past quarter include industry leaders like Anser Advisory, Pharmapacks, and Traction on Demand, adding to the over 3,500 other customers like Netflix, Fullstack Labs, and Spotify.
"Traction on Demand has always prioritized creating a great candidate experience, unfortunately our previous tool did not support this," said Anthony Azar, Director of Talent Acquisition at Traction on Demand. Traction on Demand is one of the largest dedicated Salesforce consulting and application development firms delivering cross-platform solutions and standalone SaaS products. "We're thrilled to be able to launch a solution that will enable us to measure candidate experience as well as drive this. Working with Lever, we are getting the opportunity to partner with implementation consultants to rethink the candidate centricity of everything that we do. Every week closer to launch gets us more and more excited."
"Each company navigated a combination of hiring freezes, layoffs, distributed work, and racial injustices over the past year," said Nate Smith, co-founder and CEO of Lever. "With hiring on the rise again, we look forward to continuing to support companies in finding top talent, and matching people with their dream jobs."
