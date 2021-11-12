TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collaborative image management is ideal for large labs/departments, core facilities, CROs or other organizations that need to securely manage slides and image analysis data. But not all platforms enable users to manage slides into studies, organize and leverage metadata, share studies with collaborators and perform image analysis.
Designed with digital pathology teams in mind, HALO Link is a collaborative image management platform that seamlessly integrates with the HALO/HALO AI image analysis platform. In this webinar, Doug Bowman and Dr. William Edelman of the Pharma Services team at Indica Labs discuss how the team uses HALO Link as a data repository for digital pathology projects, how Link provides complete transparency between images and image analysis results and how Link facilitates collaborations between scientists, pathologists and image analysts.
Join this webinar to learn:
- How the Pharma Services team at Indica Labs uses HALO Link to collaborate with customers, launch and display image analysis results and archive studies
- About the flexible architecture of HALO Link that meets a wide variety of study and organizational needs
- How HALO and HALO AI are integrated with HALO Link for remote image analysis
Register for the live webinar on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) for a discussion of HALO Link functionality, as well as a live demonstration of the platform.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging a Collaborative Image Management Platform for Multi-Site Image Analysis Collaborations.
