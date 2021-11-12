TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collaborative image management is ideal for large labs/departments, core facilities, CROs or other organizations that need to securely manage slides and image analysis data. But not all platforms enable users to manage slides into studies, organize and leverage metadata, share studies with collaborators and perform image analysis.

Designed with digital pathology teams in mind, HALO Link is a collaborative image management platform that seamlessly integrates with the HALO/HALO AI image analysis platform. In this webinar, Doug Bowman and Dr. William Edelman of the Pharma Services team at Indica Labs discuss how the team uses HALO Link as a data repository for digital pathology projects, how Link provides complete transparency between images and image analysis results and how Link facilitates collaborations between scientists, pathologists and image analysts.

Join this webinar to learn:

  • How the Pharma Services team at Indica Labs uses HALO Link to collaborate with customers, launch and display image analysis results and archive studies
  • About the flexible architecture of HALO Link that meets a wide variety of study and organizational needs
  • How HALO and HALO AI are integrated with HALO Link for remote image analysis

Register for the live webinar on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) for a discussion of HALO Link functionality, as well as a live demonstration of the platform.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging a Collaborative Image Management Platform for Multi-Site Image Analysis Collaborations.

ABOUT INDICA LABS

Indica Labs software solutions provide fast, quantitative evaluation of whole slide tissues using HALO® and HALO AI™ for image analysis and HALO Link™ and HALO AP® to manage images, data, and facilitate collaboration. With unmatched ease-of-use and scalability, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and research organizations worldwide are using HALO for high-throughput, whole-slide image quantification in areas such as oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, metabolism, and toxicological pathology.

To learn more about Indica Labs, visit https://indicalab.com/

Contact: info@indicalab.com

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.