MELVILLE, N.Y., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of Leviton's Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet, homeowners can now have safer, more connected electrical outlets throughout their homes. Leviton, a leading provider of smart Wi-Fi lighting control technology and electrical wiring devices, announced today that its latest addition to the Decora Smart Wi-Fi product family, the smart Wi-Fi 15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Outlet, part number DW15R, is available to purchase.
This new device, which is designed to match other existing outlets throughout a home, allows homeowners to turn lamps or other small appliances that are plugged into the top receptacle on and off through the My Leviton app. The device is compatible with Google Assistant devices and all products that support Amazon Alexa, including the new Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer, providing voice control such as, "Alexa, turn entryway outlet off." Both receptacles in the Wi-Fi outlet are tamper-resistant, featuring built-in shutters to prevent the insertion of unintended foreign objects and potential electrical shock.
"As homeowners increasingly adopt smart home technology, many are looking for solutions that go unnoticed throughout the house and that don't require additional devices that would add to clutter, like a hub or a bulky plug-in," said Tom Morgan, director, product management for Leviton. "That's why we have focused on designing the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet as a solution to seamlessly match a homeowners' existing aesthetic. The device was also made to be as slim as possible for easy installation, while still providing homeowners with our award-wining smart home capabilities."
Customize Control with the My Leviton app
In addition to turning devices plugged into the top receptacle on and off while at home or away, homeowners can use the My Leviton App for more customizable control options, including:
- Schedule Wi-Fi outlets to turn on and off at certain times of the day, including at sunrise or sunset
- Create scenes with other Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to control multiple appliances, electronics, lights or fans at once through the app or through voice control
- Use the auto-shutoff feature in the My Leviton app to turn off appliances or other electronics plugged into the top outlet of the DW15R receptacle after a preset amount of time.
The outlet's vanishing feedback LED can be adjusted to an individual's preferred settings through the My Leviton app. This can include showing the load status, having the LED lit to help locate the Wi-Fi outlet in the dark or keeping the LED off if the device is installed in a bedroom or other light-sensitive area of the home.
As part of the award-winning Decora Smart Wi-Fi product family, the Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet does not require a hub, and the intelligence is built into itself. A Wi-Fi connection is all homeowners need for fast set-up and they can rest assured knowing that their schedules will continue to run even during temporary internet outages. By combining the Wi-Fi outlet with other Decora Smart Wi-Fi products, homeowners can build a complete smart home experience that includes control of dimmers, switches, plug-ins, fan speeds and more.
The Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet's clean aesthetic is consistent with Leviton Decora products to create a unified look throughout the home. The DW15R ships in white but has color change kits available to match popular interior décor including Light Almond, Ivory, Black, Brown and Gray.
Works with My Leviton Partners
Utilize the free IFTTT service to join My Leviton products, like the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet, with other Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products to create a smarter home automation experience.
The Decora Smart Tamper-Resistant Outlet is now available for purchase. For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart Tamper-Resistant Outlet and other exciting Decora Smart Wi-Fi product offerings, please visit www.leviton.com/decorasmart.
About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.