SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to present the Lexar Deal of the Day on Amazon.com for celebrating World Photography Day on August 19, 2021. Seventeen of the most popular Lexar memory cards and solid state drive products are included in this one-day-only super promotion, with the discounts up to 35% off. The World Photography Day was established when the French government announced the invention of photography as a gift to the world in 1839. Meanwhile, Lexar has its 25th anniversary as a memory card manufacturer dedicated to contributing innovation for digital photography storage and celebrating this momentous day with their core users. For that, Lexar has teamed up with Amazon to present an exciting one-day-only promotion to reward all photographers and visual content makers with a selection of seventeen best-selling Lexar memory cards and storage products.
"Photography enthusiasts worldwide celebrate the art, craft, science, and history of photography on August 19 every year. Lexar remains committed to enhancing its unique experiences by featuring a "Deal of the Day" on Amazon.com, where photographers, videographers, and even gamers alike can save on award-winning memory storage solutions. These products focus on quality, performance, and reliability, making this super sale day just for them," said Minnie Lee, Sr. Director, Ecommerce Sales and Marketing at Lexar.
August is the best moment for summertime outdoor photography, and everyone from a professional photography enthusiast to the amateur capturing family moments can benefit from more digital storage. The larger capacity and faster data transfer speed from flash memory cards and portable SSDs saves precious time when it comes to capturing important moments and doing post-production work. Lexar has a broad-spectrum product line for digital camera memory and storage solutions to satisfy these needs.
The Lexar Professional 1667x SDXC UHS-II and 2000x SDHC/SDXC UHS-II card series provide high-speed performance for the professional photographer and videographer by offering V60 and V90 combined with UHS-II technology for up to 300MB/s (2000x) read speed. Moreover, this series is fully optimized for 4K video recording. These make Lexar's SDXC series cards a perfect companion when capturing ultra-quality pictures and cinematic-quality 4K videos with unprecedented reliability.
Apart from the flash memory cards, an external storage solution would be essential for every digital camera and camcorder user. The SL200 Portable USB 3.1 Type-C SSD can provide read and write speed up to 550MB/s and 400MB/s, offering extremely quick photo and video data transfers between the camera and the portable drive. Besides, the design delivers extra reliability and protection with an extremely thin case built for harsh temperatures and vibration resistance. The SL200 Portable SSD is the smart choice for outdoor photography and the person on the go.
For many photographers and videographers, their day has only begun after images have been captured. A speedy SSD or NVMe drive can improve the post-production times, allowing the creators to have more time to create amazing visual content. Drive upgrades like the Lexar NQ100 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD and NM620 M.2 2280 PCle Gen3x4 NVMe SSD offer a cost-effective storage solution that can be used in various devices from gaming computers, laptops, and photography equipment. The Lexar SSDs storage solution and 1667x SDXC, 2000x SDHC/SDXC series cards are included in the sale*.
*Sale prices are subjected to change.
To learn more about Lexar Deal of the Day on Amazon and purchase: https://amzn.to/3yUCKsA
About Lexar
For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit http://www.lexar.com
About Longsys
Longsys – a leader in consumer NAND flash applications, is committed to supporting Lexar in its quest to reach new achievements in high-performance, quality, and reliability while maintaining its position as a leading global brand in memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.
