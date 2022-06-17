Lexis+ delivers data-driven insights in an easy-to-use ecosystem, resulting in improved productivity, refined attorney workflows and enhanced ability to deliver timely and strategic counsel.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced that Lexis+, has been named the Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.
Lexis+ is a feature-rich, premium legal solution that integrates advanced research, practical guidance, litigation analytics, brief analysis, legal news and enhanced tools with a modern user experience to deliver greater efficiency and better outcomes.
"This award underscores our commitment to providing an intuitive, all-in-one legal experience based directly on customer feedback," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK & Ireland. "Lexis+ delivers data-driven insights in an easy-to-use ecosystem, resulting in improved productivity, refined attorney workflows and enhanced ability to deliver timely and strategic counsel."
Lexis+ leverages artificial intelligence developed by the company's Lexis Labs team. Highly tuned machine learning models for legal use cases power technology-aided insights for lawyers in features like Lexis Answers and Brief Analysis.
"Our deployment of AI technology ensures that our users can be confident that they have thoroughly analyzed a legal issue," said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis North America, UK & Ireland. "By combining world-class content with the latest in machine learning, lawyers find answers to legal questions faster and with greater confidence that they haven't missed the proverbial needle in the haystack."
"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Lexis+ was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.
To view the full list of this year's CODiE Award winners, go to siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners.
For more information on Lexis+ features and pricing, please visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/home.page.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
Media Contact
Dana Greenstein, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, 212-448-2163, dana.greenstein@lexisnexis.com
Eric Sokolsky, Plat4orm PR, 908-288-7201, eric@plat4orm.com
SOURCE LexisNexis Legal & Professional