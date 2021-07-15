NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received two awards from Comparably, including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Mike Walsh has been CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional since 2010 and is strongly committed to all facets of Inclusion & Diversity as well as the company's mission to advance the rule of law around the world. These are the second consecutive awards for both honors, as Mr. Walsh was named Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity in 2020 on Comparably.
Award rankings were based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from women and employees of color (non-Caucasian) about their CEOs. Honorees consist of large companies (500+ employees) that had the highest scores on Comparably.com.
LexisNexis is committed to providing employees with equal opportunities regardless of their gender, gender identity, national origin, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, age, or disability status. LexisNexis sees its Inclusion & Diversity efforts as core to its business strategy because the best minds want to work in a diverse and inclusive environment that brings together a wide array of backgrounds, experiences and ideas; and the most successful companies are those that can leverage all aspects of diversity to drive customer innovation and growth. Learn more about the company's commitment to Inclusion & Diversity here.
Award Methodology
This set of Comparably Awards is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their CEOs and employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, Large companies (500+ employees) must have met a minimum of 75 employee participants and Small/Mid-Size companies (less than 500 employees) needed a minimum of 25 participants. Additional weight was given to CEOs and companies with more employee participation, for statistical significance. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. For an Awards FAQ, please go to http://www.comparably.com/awards.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
