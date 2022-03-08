NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, will gather innovators from the technology and legal industries to discuss developments in APIs, integrated analytics, practical guidance and breaking industry news during Legalweek New York.
At the event, LexisNexis will unveil its API strategy and preview a powerful new guided experience in Lexis+ that combines AI and numerous content sources to help litigators find cases that are the most like theirs significantly faster. The LexisNexis booth will showcase a variety of advanced legal information and analytics applications, including: Lexis+, Lex Machina, Lexis Search Advantage, Intelligize, CaseMap Cloud, Law360, Practical Guidance, CounselLink, and InterAction. In addition, LexisNexis and Lex Machina executives will be joined by leaders from Pryor Cashman; Locke Lord; Jackson Walker; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Simpson Thatcher; O'Melveny & Myers; and Eversheds Sutherland on a variety of educational panels, including:
● Business Development: How Firms are Growing their Practices with Technology Tools
(Thursday, March 10: 11:00 – 12:00)
Speakers: Carolyn Bach, Senior Manager, Faculty Knowledge & Research, LexisNexis; Michelle Gleason, Regional Sales Manager, LexisNexis; Michael Mellor, CMO, Pryor Cashman; and Steve Zangari, Commercial Director, Europe & Pacific, LexisNexis
● Legal Analytics: Developing Strategies and Winning with Data You Can Trust
(Thursday, March 10: 1:30 – 2:30)
Speakers: Karl Harris, CEO, Lex Machina; Marlene Gebauer, Director of Knowledge Management, Locke Lord; and Greg Lambert, Chief Knowledge Services Officer, Jackson Walker
● The Evolving Role of Library Support and Services in the Digital Era
(Thursday, March 10: 3:00 – 4:00)
Speakers: Scott Bailey, Director of Research & Knowledge Services, Eversheds Sutherland; Elizabeth Guzman, Director, Research & Intelligence Services, Simpson Thatcher; June Hsiao Liebert, Director of Information Services, O'Melveny & Myers; and Leslie Lanphear, Director of Research & Information Services, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
● APIs: Understanding Emerging Use Cases
(Friday, March 11: 10:15 – 11:15)
Speakers: Dave DiCicco, Senior Director, Product Management, LexisNexis and Carla Rydholm, Senior Director of Product Management, Lex Machina
