Legal News Hub delivers industry-leading news directly into the Lexis+ workflow to keep busy legal professionals informed
LONDON and NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the addition of MLex and practice-specific Law360 Authority content to the Lexis+ Legal News Hub and its expansion to Lexis+ users in the UK. MLex's regulatory risk content and Law360's expanded insurance, employment and tax content join the award-winning journalism of Law360 and Law360 Pulse to keep legal professionals up to date on the latest news, trends and changes that impact the business and practice of law within their established workflows.
Legal News Hub is located within the Lexis+ Experience Dock, an integrated starting point for core legal tasks that enables seamless switching between product experiences and workflows. Legal News Hub enhances current awareness functionality within Lexis+, enabling users to stay informed on breaking news and analysis on developments across 98 practice areas, industries, jurisdictions, and regulatory topics. All Lexis+ users can browse headlines and summaries from Law360, Law360 Pulse and MLex and read Law360's free Access to Justice content. Those with existing Law360 or MLex subscriptions can drill deeper into the news stories and content from within the familiar Lexis+ environment.
Legal News Hub is the latest expansion of the recently launched Lexis+ UK. Lexis+ UK is an integrated ecosystem that gives legal professionals access to the UK's largest legal research and practical guidance database, now complemented by a powerful set of legal news.
"The addition of MLex and other practice-specific content to the Lexis+ Legal News Hub further solidifies its position as the legal industry's authoritative source of daily news and content and makes the Lexis+ ecosystem even more indispensable for practitioners who need to stay current on the issues and topics that affect their practice and clients," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. "It also represents the first time that LexisNexis has brought together its two premiere news acquisitions – Law360 and MLex – creating a richer, more seamless news experience for our US and UK customers."
The Lexis+ Legal News Hub experience now includes:
- MLex: Providing global, exclusive news and forward-looking analysis on key developments in regulatory risk, covering Antitrust, M&A, Data Privacy & Security, Financial Crime, Trade, State Aid (EU) and Sector Regulation.
- Law360: Delivering award-winning, up-to-the-minute coverage of litigation, regulation and enforcement, legislation, executive orders, administrative hearings, corporate deal-making, and more, across all major practice areas, industries, and jurisdictions. Law360 also publishes Law360 Pulse, a dedicated legal news offering delving into the business of law, and Law360 Authority, which delivers daily features, special series and forward-thinking analysis from industry authorities on Insurance, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate (coming soon).
"MLex is the most trusted source of regulatory news for top law firms, corporate counsel and the public sector, helping them respond to changes in the regulatory landscape, navigate risks and uncover new opportunities for their business or clients," said Bruce Macfarlane, Managing Director, MLex. "Now that MLex is embedded within Lexis+ Legal News Hub, lawyers who rely on our content for enhanced awareness of regulatory developments across the globe can gain the insights they need without leaving the Lexis+ environment."
In addition to the new content, Lexis+ Legal News Hub features a new user interface, including improved readability, the ability to toggle between MLex and Law360 content, and 'remembering' the last four practices visited so users can quickly find the content most relevant to them.
Find out more information about Lexis+ and sign up for a free trial by visiting http://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus.page.
Current Lexis+ customers can activate free access to all content included in the Legal News Hub for seven days by clicking on any article in the Legal News Hub that is outside of their current subscription and selecting the "Start Trial" button.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About Law360
Law360, a LexisNexis company, delivers breaking legal news and in-depth analysis on the business and practice of law. Law360 combines award-winning journalism with cutting-edge technology to report on the fast-moving issues, trends, and developments our readers require to stay current and competitive, including up-to-the-minute coverage of litigation, regulation and enforcement, legislation, executive orders, administrative hearings, corporate deal-making, and more, across all major practice areas, industries and jurisdictions. Visit http://www.law360.com to find out what more than 2 million readers at top law firms, Fortune 1000 companies, and key government agencies already know.
About MLex
MLex, a LexisNexis company, is an independent news organization for breaking news and forward-looking analysis on legal and regulatory risk across the globe. Investigative journalists provide exclusive reporting on probes, policy and enforcement trends, litigation and legislative developments across key areas of regulatory risk: Antitrust, M&A, Data Privacy & Security, Financial Crime, Trade, State Aid and Sector Regulation. Trusted by top law firms, corporate counsel and the public sector, our coverage empowers our customers to respond first to changes in the regulatory landscape, navigating risks and leveraging opportunities for their business or clients. Visit https://mlexmarketinsight.com to find out more.
Media Contact
Dana Greenstein, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, 212-448-2163, dana.greenstein@lexisnexis.com
Eric Sokolsky, Plat4orm PR, 908-288-7201, eric@plat4orm.com
SOURCE LexisNexis Legal & Professional