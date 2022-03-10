NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional®, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today unveiled a new API Developer Portal that allows law firms and legal departments to integrate the unrivaled legal data, content and analytics from a variety of LexisNexis applications and data sources into their existing systems, applications and processes. By delivering information and insights exactly where and when attorneys need it, LexisNexis streamlines their legal workflows and helps them become better informed and more efficient and productive.
The self-serve portal allows organizations to build a flexible, scalable data environment that addresses their unique use cases, unlocking actionable insights from internal and external data sources from within their organization's intranet, dashboard or practice page. Its platform-agnostic APIs grant access to LexisNexis legal, news, court docket, business and analytics content, enriched through an unmatched data classification and normalization process, so the integrated data is timely, relevant and accurate.
"LexisNexis recognizes that many organizations are investing heavily to enrich their proprietary data collections in order to make their attorneys more productive," said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis North America and UK. "Our new API Developer Portal enables organizations to enrich and normalize their internal data by directly incorporating our industry-leading data and content. Doing so helps organizations unlock the insights in their data and minimize workflow disruptions."
Currently, the Developer Portal contains APIs that connect to a broad collection of legal content as well as specific products, such as Lexis+, CourtLink, Context and State Net, with additional APIs being developed. A new Lex Machina API is available immediately and will be integrated into the portal as well. Users will have access to new 'sandbox' capabilities to try API functionality, extensive data schema information and robust technical documentation for assistance in local deployment.
APIs allow organizations to create customized workflows or new applications by decoupling the data from its original user interface or enabling specific features and functionalities through its WIRE framework:
- Workflow: Incorporates LexisNexis news, content, data, analytics and insights directly into an organization's work environment.
- Integration: Enables organizations to combine LexisNexis data and analytics with internal and third-party data in a single search and access associated documents without switching between multiple applications.
- Recency: Alerts users to changes in cases, dockets, legislation, regulations or news mentioning issues, clients or prospects, and delivers them via email or to their work environment. It also allows users to access the associated documents or news story right from the alert.
- Enrichment: Enables organizations to clean, normalize and tag their internal data to improve the accuracy and relevance of searches and better integrate with LexisNexis data and applications, such as Lex Machina and Context.
Exclusive Litigation Analytics Insights
The Lex Machina API gives organizations access to analytical data and insights they won't find on any competitive platform, including case resolutions, damages, remedies, findings and the most accurate and current information available on attorneys, law firms and parties. The API keeps attorneys informed about critical case information, including what was actually litigated in a case, how it ended, whether damages were awarded, all parties involved and other critical information used to make strategic legal and business decisions.
Analytics data from Lex Machina can be integrated with an organization's Client Relationship Management (CRM) system, matter management or other internal applications. The insights can also be accessed with one click via widgets on an organization's internal dashboards, practice pages or intranet pages. No other analytics provider can match the data quality, quantity and accuracy of Lex Machina analytics.
"Our top priority at Lex Machina is to bring legal analytics to all areas of law to ensure that our clients are provided with the most up-to-date, accurate and relevant information," said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. "Our new API makes Lex Machina data available wherever you need it to seamlessly support the day-to-day operations of lawyers and in-house counselors."
LexisNexis technical teams are also available to help organizations integrate one or more of the API types into their systems, depending on the organization's needs:
- URL APIs: One-way, direct links to LexisNexis products, requiring minimal configuration
- REST/Web Services: Deeper integration into the organization's workflows, requiring local coding and engineering for customization
- Bulk APIs: Optimizes the transfer of large data sets from one server to another, for use in data-mining, machine learning and predictive analytics initiatives
For additional information on the API Developer Portal, visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/API.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. Lex Machina is a wholly owned subsidiary of LexisNexis.
Media Contact
Dana Greenstein, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, 212-448-2163, dana.greenstein@lexisnexis.com
Eric Sokolsky, Plat4orm PR, 908-288-7201, eric@plat4orm.com
SOURCE LexisNexis Legal & Professional