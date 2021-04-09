NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional®, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received several awards from career site Comparably, including Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Sales Team, and other recognitions among large companies. Rankings were based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from current employees. Honorees consist of companies that had the highest scores, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com. Other companies that received multiple awards included Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Zoom.
LexisNexis Legal & Professional received the following 2021 awards:
- Best Company Outlook
- Best Global Culture
- Best Sales Teams
- Best Marketing Teams
- Best Product & Design Teams
- Best Places to Work in New York
"These recognitions are especially important to our business because they are a reflection of employee feedback," said Mike Walsh, CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional. "We're continually working to strengthen our culture and build a great place to work. These awards are a testament to the hard work of each of our people, whose daily contributions help drive our growth, deliver customer innovation, and advance the rule of law around the world."
Comparably awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (March 2020 through March 2021). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. Large companies (500+ employees) need a minimum of 75 employee participants and small/mid-size companies (less than 500 employees) need at least 25 participants.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
