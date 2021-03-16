LOS ANGELES & ATLANTA, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider, has been selected as winner of the "Best Fraud Prevention Company" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
By combining physical and digital identities, the LexisNexis Risk Solutions suite of fraud management solutions lets customers apply the appropriate level of friction for every interaction across the customer lifecycle to prevent fraud before it happens. The combination also allows companies to protect and personalize the consumer experience at every touch point.
"In today's hyper connected and quickly evolving digital world, organizations must rapidly evolve their strategies to effectively combat fraud," said Kim Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We design our best-of-class fraud solutions to help customers manage fraud risks in a continually evolving environment. It is an honor to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough for our ongoing efforts in helping our customers reduce both fraud and associated costs to their business."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards was founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"While fraud prevention technology has made enormous strides in recent years, each day brings new complex fraud schemes that combine with an accelerating digital economy to create an extremely challenging business environment," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions is at the forefront of staying one step ahead of this challenging landscape, delivering breakthrough solutions that help businesses confidently discern between trusted customers and risky or fraudulent activity. We are thrilled to name LexisNexis Risk Solutions our 'Best Fraud Prevention Company' in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."
In 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions took bold steps to ensure broader fraud prevention throughout the customer journey, completing several key acquisitions such as ID Analytics, a leader in leveraging physical identity insights from consumer application activity that helps companies grow while balancing ever-present risk factors, and Emailage®, a renowned expert in global email intelligence.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions also offers LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix to customers, an enterprise solution for global digital identity intelligence and authentication powered by insights from billions of transactions, embedded machine learning and an orchestration and decision platform.
Additionally, LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently added another layer of defense to LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® with LexisNexis® Behavioral Biometrics. Behavioral Biometrics integrates the way a user interacts with their device with information relating to the trustworthiness, integrity and authenticity of that device to improve the detection of high-risk fraudulent scenarios.
