LEXINGTON, Ky., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced it has achieved the ISO 20243 standard, becoming the only printer manufacturer to gain this supply chain security certification.

The ISO 20243 standard is a set of requirements and recommendations for mitigating maliciously tainted and counterfeit products. The standard covers supply chain security from product development to manufacturing and distribution.

"Security of commercial off-the-shelf goods is a growing concern among customers, and Lexmark is proud to have taken steps to ease that concern through supply chain security certification — and to be the first and only printer company to achieve it," said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark president and chief executive officer.

"This certification demonstrates Lexmark's deep commitment to ensuring our products are authentic and exactly as we designed them, further validating that we care deeply about providing a high quality, secure product to customers around the world," Waugerman added.

