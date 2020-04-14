LEXINGTON, Ky., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the availability of 13 new devices, expanding both its enterprise and SMB/GO Line offering with 300- and 400-Series printers and MFPs that provide full business-class capabilities in a smaller footprint.
The devices launched today include nine new monochrome business-class printers and multifunction products, and four new small-workgroup color printers and MFPs for GO Line™ device partners and enterprise customers. Designed for small workgroups and small spaces, these new devices offer Lexmark partners and enterprise customers impressive productivity, with the capacity and durability for fewer interruptions. They offer print speeds up to 42/40 ppm (letter/A4) and time to first page as fast as 5.9 seconds.
"These new devices are light, compact and fast, offering the same Lexmark quality and performance our customers expect in a smaller, more condensed footprint," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "A steel frame drives durability and long-life reliability, while standard two-sided printing saves paper. The lifetime fuser minimizes maintenance, while Lexmark full-spectrum security helps protect your network and proprietary information."
Lexmark GO Line™
Lexmark partners can now offer their customers new small-workgroup devices with the performance and features that support a wide range of user needs and imaging workloads while taking up very little space. These devices are available with monochrome or color output, and as single-function or multi-function machines.
Features include:
- Fast mono print at 40/38 ppm* (letter/A4) on the 300 series; 42/40 ppm* (letter/A4) on the 400 series
- Fast color print at 26/24 ppm* (letter/A4) on the 400 series
- Time to first page as fast as 5.9 seconds
- Duplex printing is standard on all models
- Fax and USB ports are standard on all MFPs
- All MFPs have a front USB port to print from or scan to a USB flash device
- 2.8-inch touch screen on all MFPs for ease of use
New enterprise color devices are smaller and lighter
The enterprise devices launched today provide bold, consistent color in a small footprint and are designed specifically for small businesses or workgroups. Built for reliability, performance and security, these devices print up to 26/24 pages per minute* and offer expandable input for longer print runs.
Features include:
- Smaller and lighter -- 400 series color printers are 30 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than the predecessor; the MFP is 50 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter than the predecessor
- Duplex printing and Wi-Fi are standard on all models
- Duplex Automatic Document Feeder is standard on the MFP
- All models have 2.8-inch (7.2 cm) touch screen with Cloud Connector apps included standard
- Install up to two optional 250-sheet trays
- Lexmark full-spectrum security features are standard on all devices
New enterprise monochrome devices are light, compact and fast
Light, compact and fast, these monochrome enterprise devices support output of up to 42/40 pages per minute, while an optional 550-sheet tray supports longer print runs. A 1-GHz multi-core processor powers through big jobs, and Lexmark full-spectrum security helps protect sensitive information.
Features include:
- First page of output as fast as 5.9 seconds, at speeds up to 42/40 ppm* minute (letter/A4) and scanning up to 96/92 images per minute* (letter/A4)
- High-yield cartridges, optional input tray, plus the reliability of steel frames and long-life components mean less downtime
- Duplex printing is standard on all models
Supporting Resources
- Find out more about the new Lexmark GO Line™ series of printers and MFPs.
- Learn about our new enterprise Lexmark color and monochrome device offerings.
- Check out the Lexmark newsroom to download device images and spec sheets.
- Subscribe to the Lexmark News Blog.
- Follow Lexmark on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Lexmark
Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value.
GO Line™ is a trademark of Lexmark.
Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
*Speeds: Print and copy speeds measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734 and ISO/IEC 24735 respectively (ESAT). For more information see: www.lexmark.com/ISOspeeds.