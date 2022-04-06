Award recognizes new, innovative solutions that move the digital imaging industry forward
LEXINGTON, Ky., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab has selected Lexmark Optra IoT Platform for the prestigious Buyers Lab (BLI) Winter 2022 Outstanding Innovation Award from Keypoint Intelligence, a leader in print industry research and testing.
BLI Outstanding Innovation Awards acknowledge newly introduced or publicly announced products, capabilities or technologies that Keypoint Intelligence analysts believe will advance a product category or move the industry forward in a meaningful way. In its report, analysts praised the Lexmark platform's product lifecycle maximization, data-driven insights that can be used to make smart decisions in R&D, manufacturing, marketing and service departments, and enablement of Anything-as-a-Service business model and predictive service capabilities.
"We're honored to receive this recognition for our recently announced IoT platform offering," said Allen Waugerman, president and CEO of Lexmark. "While we've seen first-hand the transformative impact of using our IoT platform to drive business outcomes within Lexmark, we are positioned to help manufacturers of all types unlock IoT insights in a meaningful way."
As the first offering in Lexmark Optra IoT Solutions portfolio, the Lexmark Optra IoT Platform is a ready-made IoT solution designed to help customers jumpstart their business transformation through predictive services, asset optimization, systemic innovation and as-a-service engagements, enabling them to create better products and more advanced services at lower costs.
"Last year, Lexmark celebrated its 30th anniversary of manufacturing and servicing printers and MFPs – which, remember, are IoT products," said Lee Davis, associate director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. "The expertise that the company brings to the table will help IoT device makers and service providers make smarter decisions, work more efficiently and reduce costs."
For more about the Keypoint Intelligence Buyers Lab (BLI) awards, visit here.
About Lexmark
Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
About BLI Outstanding Innovation Awards
Buyers Lab Outstanding Innovation Awards acknowledge newly introduced or publicly announced products, capabilities, or technologies that Keypoint Intelligence analysts believe will advance a product category or move the industry forward in a meaningful way.
