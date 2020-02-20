- LFN's ONAP, OPNFV, ODL, and FD.io projects further automated 5G deployments with code releases in 1H as well as hybrid support for VNF/CNF/NFVI compliance - A10 Networks, AMD, Codilime, Mirantis, Robin.io, Solutions by STC, ULAK, University of California San Diego, University of Surrey, and Xilinx join more than 100 other leading organizations to collaborate, create, test and deploy open source networking software - Initiatives such as the Common NFVI Telco Taskforce (CNTT), the OPNFV Verification Program (OVP), and Cloud Native Network Functions evolve and expand across adjacent communities and organizations