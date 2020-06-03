ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that the 27-inch QHD "Ergo" IPS monitor (model 27QN880-B) is now available as an online exclusive with an SRP of $449.99 through the end of June, and then at LG-authorized retailers nationwide beginning July 1.
The new 27-inch QHD monitor joins LG's industry-leading lineup of IPS displays that are designed to deliver precise detail and color at a wide viewing angle that is ideal for creative designers, photographers and videographers working from home or those about to return to an office setting.
The unique Ergo concept harmonizes three key elements— image fidelity, ergonomic design and a USB-C One Cable solution—to bring users high performance, comfort and a cleaner desk setup for a more clutter-free work environment. The Ergo also elevates productivity with a flexible ergonomic stand complete with C-Clamp for full movement of display, allowing users to raise, lower, swivel, tilt and pivot to adapt to their environment.
At 2560x1440 resolution, the LG 27-inch QHD IPS Display embodies the stunning picture quality that the QHD series is known for, featuring realistic, accurate color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail. For the gaming enthusiast, the new "Ergo" delivers great refresh rates and response times for fast action, with AMD FreeSync™ technology to avoid tearing and reducing stuttering. LG's latest monitor also comes with HDR10 support and is capable of delivering 99 percent of the sRGB color accuracy and a wider viewing angle ideal for editing and viewing hi-res photos.
For more information on LG's latest 27-inch monitor, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27qn880-led-monitor.
Spec Sheet for 27QN880-B.AUS
Picture Quality
Screen Size 27"
Panel Type IPS
Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth(Number of Colors) 16.7M
Pixel Pitch(mm) 0.2331x 0.2331mm
Response Time (GTG) 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate 75Hz
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440
Brightness 350 cd/m² (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio 1000:1
Viewing Angle 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Input / Output
HDMI Yes x 2
DisplayPort Yes x 1
USB Type-C Yes (60W PD)
Headphone Out Yes
Sound
Speaker Yes
Speaker Output 5W
Maxx Audio Yes
Speaker Channel 2 ch
Cabinet / Accessories
Wall Mount Size (mm) 100 x 100 mm
HDMI Yes
USB Type-C Yes
Others (Accessory) DC Extension cable
Power
Type Adapter
Input 100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max) Less than 0.3W
DC Off (Max) Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.) 38W
Power Consumption (Max.) 140W
Special Features
Ergo Stand (Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel -280~280°, Height 130mm, Pivot, Tilt -25~25°
Adjustable Stand)
Color Weakness Mode Yes
Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync™
Black Stabilizer Yes
Dynamic Action Sync Yes
Flicker Safe Yes
Smart Energy Saving Yes
Reader Mode Yes
Super Resolution + Yes
Color Calibrated Yes
Dual controller Yes
On Screen Control (OSC) Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range) HDR10
HDR Effect Yes
Dimensions / Weights
With Stand (WxHxD) 24.2" x 23.8" x 15.9"
Without Stand (WxHxD) 24.2" x 14.3" x 1.8"
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD) 28.2" x 18.8" x 9.7"
With Stand Weight 19.1 lbs
Without Stand Weight 10.5 lbs
Shipping Weight 25.4 lbs
