ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that the 27-inch QHD "Ergo" IPS monitor (model 27QN880-B) is now available as an online exclusive with an SRP of $449.99 through the end of June, and then at LG-authorized retailers nationwide beginning July 1.

The new 27-inch QHD monitor joins LG's industry-leading lineup of IPS displays that are designed to deliver precise detail and color at a wide viewing angle that is ideal for creative designers, photographers and videographers working from home or those about to return to an office setting.

The unique Ergo concept harmonizes three key elements— image fidelity, ergonomic design and a USB-C One Cable solution—to bring users high performance, comfort and a cleaner desk setup for a more clutter-free work environment. The Ergo also elevates productivity with a flexible ergonomic stand complete with C-Clamp for full movement of display, allowing users to raise, lower, swivel, tilt and pivot to adapt to their environment.

At 2560x1440 resolution, the LG 27-inch QHD IPS Display embodies the stunning picture quality that the QHD series is known for, featuring realistic, accurate color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail. For the gaming enthusiast, the new "Ergo" delivers great refresh rates and response times for fast action, with AMD FreeSync™ technology to avoid tearing and reducing stuttering. LG's latest monitor also comes with HDR10 support and is capable of delivering 99 percent of the sRGB color accuracy and a wider viewing angle ideal for editing and viewing hi-res photos.

For more information on LG's latest 27-inch monitor, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-27qn880-led-monitor.

 

Spec Sheet for 27QN880-B.AUS

 

Picture Quality

Screen Size 27"

Panel Type IPS

Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth(Number of Colors) 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm) 0.2331x 0.2331mm

Response Time (GTG) 5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate 75Hz

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Resolution 2560 x 1440

Brightness 350 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio 1000:1

Viewing Angle 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

 

Input / Output

HDMI Yes x 2

DisplayPort Yes x 1

USB Type-C Yes (60W PD)

Headphone Out Yes

 

Sound

Speaker Yes

Speaker Output 5W

Maxx Audio Yes

Speaker Channel 2 ch

 

Cabinet / Accessories

Wall Mount Size (mm) 100 x 100 mm

HDMI Yes

USB Type-C Yes

Others (Accessory) DC Extension cable

Power

Type Adapter

Input 100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max) Less than 0.3W

DC Off (Max) Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.) 38W

Power Consumption (Max.) 140W

 

Special Features

Ergo Stand (Extend/Retract 180mm, Swivel -280~280°, Height 130mm, Pivot, Tilt -25~25°

Adjustable Stand)

Color Weakness Mode Yes

Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer Yes

Dynamic Action Sync Yes

Flicker Safe Yes

Smart Energy Saving Yes

Reader Mode Yes

Super Resolution + Yes

Color Calibrated Yes

Dual controller Yes

On Screen Control (OSC) Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range) HDR10

HDR Effect Yes

 

Dimensions / Weights

With Stand (WxHxD) 24.2" x 23.8" x 15.9"

Without Stand (WxHxD) 24.2" x 14.3" x 1.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD) 28.2" x 18.8" x 9.7"

With Stand Weight 19.1 lbs

Without Stand Weight 10.5 lbs

Shipping Weight 25.4 lbs

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

