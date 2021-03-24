DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today announced that LG Electronics has adopted new gallium nitride (GaN) technology for the first time, using Navitas GaNFast power ICs.
While LG's gram laptop packs a heavyweight Intel i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor and an 80 Wh battery, it is certified by the Guinness Book of Records as being the world's lightest 16" laptop, at only 2.62 lbs (1,190 g) and continues LG's "anytime, anywhere, worry-free" design concept. The gram is supplied to customers with a matching powerful and lightweight 65 W fast charger 'in-box', using the NV6125 GaNFast power IC. With the USB-C 'power delivery' (PD) functionality, the same 65 W charger can also power tablets, smartphones and audio earbuds safely and quickly.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and highest performance.
"As laptops and smartphones get more powerful yet thinner and lighter, it's time for fast chargers to upgrade from old, slow and heavy silicon 'bricks' to new, fast and lightweight gallium nitride technology," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. "LG's adoption of fast-charging, lightweight GaN is a perfect match for the world-record gram laptop."
The cool-running NV6125 GaNFast power IC is used in a high-frequency quasi-resonant (HFQR) circuit. The adapter was designed and built for LG by Shenzhen Honor Electronics Company, with support from local Navitas application engineering.
"Gallium nitride (GaN) is the future of fast charging for all of us", said Mr. Albert Wang, Vice Chairman of the Board and Vice General Manager of Shenzhen Honor Electronic Co., Ltd. "Honor is excited to partner with Navitas to take the lead in adopting GaNFast power ICs in the global laptop market and successfully create this future-facing, faster, lighter, and more efficient laptop charging solution. GaNFast power ICs are fast and efficient so we can design a great charger and they're also easy-to-use, so our development cycle is more dependable, with maximized chance of 'first-time right', and faster time-to-market."
Learn more technical details about LG's GaNFast charger (model ADT-65DSU-D03-2) and visit the GaNFast.com GaN charger list for reviews and purchase link.
Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 15 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor, Ltd.
