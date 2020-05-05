OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, the all new LG K51, which has an impressive triple-camera system and large screen -- perfect for capturing all of life's moments, will be available for purchase online at Boost Mobile for $89.99 (plus tax).
For a limited time, however, consumers looking to make the switch can get LG's latest feature-filled smartphone for just $29.99 (plus tax)1.
With its rich media capabilities, the LG K51 boasts an expansive 6.5-inch HD+ display with true-to-life colors and a long lasting 4,000 mAh battery for the ultimate entertainment experience. With a 115° wide lens and triple-camera system, users can capture high resolution photos with a Bokeh effect, filters, and a flexible lens option, helping them relive special moments through the K51's immersive playback features.
In addition, LG K51 is also VoLTE Capable. VoLTE is available in nearly all markets nationwide on capable devices. Customers are now able to use voice and data simultaneously as we continue to optimize the experience.
"Through our no-contract plans, Boost Mobile is committed to offering customers a stress-free way to enjoy the latest mobile technology," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. "In addition to the LG K51's impressive media suite and multi-camera system, the device is packed with premium features that keep our customers connected and on budget."
Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. Plans include unlimited data, talk and text. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.
For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.
About Boost Mobile
Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
1 Offer valid until 5/12. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50 or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one device/line. May not be combined with other device offers.