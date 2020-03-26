ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that the new 27-inch LG UltraGear™ 1ms IPS Gray-to-Gray gaming monitor is now available through LG-authorized dealers nationwide at a suggested price of $399.
The new monitor (model 27GN750), which won a CES® 2020 Innovation Award, is the latest addition to LG's industry-leading lineup of ultra-fast IPS gaming displays that are designed specifically for gamers and fine-tuned to deliver an incredible experience with superior picture quality and response times.
The 27GN750 monitor impresses with the excellent picture quality LG's advanced IPS displays are well known for, producing lifelike images with rich, natural colors and consistent contrast across a wide viewing angle. Unique to this 27-inch IPS monitor is its capability of delivering 99 percent of the sRGB color accuracy and a wider viewing angle ideal for gaming.
With HDR10 support and smooth visuals free from tearing or stuttering, thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility* and Adaptive-Sync, the 27GN750 monitor also delivers a great balance of performance and price for serious gamers.
Familiar to the LG UltraGear lineup, the 27GN750 monitor includes gaming-specific options, such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer and Crosshair (designed to enhance accuracy in FPS games).
For more information on availability and to learn more about LG's lightning-fast gaming monitors, visit lg.com.
* Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.