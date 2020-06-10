ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the arrival of the latest edition to its CineBeam projector lineup with the debut of the compact and ultra-portable LG CineBeam projector (model PH30N).
Now available at LG.com and LG-authorized dealers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $399.99, the PH30N joins LG's portfolio of critically-acclaimed smart home cinema solutions. The convenient and lightweight design - 5"x5"x1.5" and weighing just 1.1 pounds - allows consumers to carry it anywhere while providing an impressive home theater experience with a deep and rich picture in 1280 x 720 HD resolution up to 100 inches (measured diagonally), and brightness of 250 ANSI lumens.
The ultra-light PH30N all-in-one solution will fit in virtually any size bag or pack when on the move offering consumers the flexibility to take it anywhere for an impromptu backyard movie night, business or personal presentation and entertainment when on the road.
When placed 10.8 feet from a wall or screen, the CineBeam PH30N projector provides up to a 100-inch diagonal image that delivers a clear and vivid HD picture. The LG CineBeam projector also offers wireless and cable-free experience with the included built-in battery that lasts up to 2 hours*and wireless smartphone mirroring and Bluetooth® sound.
The powerful LED light source displays bright images with a lamp lasting up to 30,000 hours (up to 10 years based on a usage of 8 hours a day). When a USB memory storage device is plugged in, the projector easily allows the user to watch movies, display pictures and play music.
For more information on LG projectors, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/home-video/lg-ph30n-projector.
*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.
