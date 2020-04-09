ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of 2020 LG NanoCell TVs, featuring 12 new models led by the stunning large-screen 86-inch class Nano90 4K UHD model which was a CES 2020 Innovation Award winner and the Nano99 Real 8K series featuring 75-inch and 65-inch class models.
Representing the pinnacle of LCD technology with advanced AI-based picture quality and audio processing, the 2020 LG NanoCell lineup features an expansive range of screen sizes from 86-inches to 49-inches diagonally.
2020 LG NanoCell 4K TVs
LG Nano90 Series
LG Nano85 Series
86NANO90UNA
75NANO85UNA
86-inch class (85.5 inches diagonal)
75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal)
$3,299
Price TBA
Available Now
Available September
75NANO90UNA
65NANO85UNA
75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal)
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
$2,499
$1,199
Available in May
Available in April
65NANO90UNA
55NANO85
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
$1,499
$849
Available in May
Available in May
55NANO90UNA
49NANO85UNA
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
49-inch class (48.5 inches diagonal)
$1,049
$649
Available in April
Available Now
LG Nano81 Series
65NANO81ANA
55NANO81ANA
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
$899
$599
Available in April
Available in May
Delivering crisp, detailed picture quality, LG's 2020 8K NanoCell TVs exceed the industry requirements for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo joining LG's 2020 ZX series of 8K OLED TVs.
2020 LG NanoCell 8K TVs
LG Nano99 Series
75NANO99UNA
65NANO99UNA
75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal)
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
$4,999
$3,499
Available in May
Available in June
LG NanoCell TVs deliver stunning color reproduction by using a layer of one-nanometer sized particles that filter out impurities resulting in natural, lifelike color, which remain more accurate, even at wide viewing angles.
The 2020 NanoCell 4K TV models (except Nano81) feature the α (Alpha) 7 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor to deliver a spectacular viewing and sound experience regardless of the original source. The Nano99 8K models feature the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor 8K, the same processor used in LG's critically-acclaimed 2020 OLED TVs, which uses deep learning technology to deliver an optimized 8K viewing experience.
Picture quality is further improved on the Nano 90 and Nano 99 series by implementing Full Array Local Dimming to divide the backlighting into smaller blocks, for more precise control, to improve black levels and overall contrast.
LG's 2020 NanoCell TVs support all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision*, HDR 10 and HLG as well as Dolby Atmos*, for a great cinematic experience in the home. Other technologies designed to improve the viewing experience of movies, sports and games include the UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode™ and the HDR Gaming Interest Group's (HGiG) HDR gaming profile enabling the TV to render images the way they were intended to be seen by the creator. LG NanoCell TVs also support game play with auto low-latency mode (ALLM) on the Nano99 and Nano 91 series and variable refresh rate (VRR) on the Nano 90 and Nano 85 series, for smooth action.
LG's ThinQ AI platform includes the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in as well as support for AirPlay2 and HomeKit. The webOS Smart TV platform delivers access to high-quality content from the world's top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, LG Channels and the newly-added Movies Anywhere app, all easily accessible using gestures or simple voice commands via LG's popular magic remote control.
LG NanoCell TVs are available at LG-authorized retailers nationwide. For more information on LG's 2020 TV lineup, visit lg.com.
*Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos are not supported on the Nano 81 series (HDR10 and HLG only)
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.