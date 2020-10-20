BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' XE4F HDBaseT-enabled Outdoor Digital Signage displays deliver high-quality dynamic digital content for outdoor installations. LG is a co-founder of the HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard. The award-winning LG XE4F provides a range of features to customers, including a slim and robust design, upgraded brightness even under strong and direct sunlight, and easy customization to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.

HDBaseT-enabled outdoor digital signage displays deliver high-quality dynamic digital content for outdoor installation.

LG XE4F is a slim, light-weight and bright display, optimized for outdoor digital content connectivity, addressing a range of outdoor applications, such as retail, transportation, corporate, and more. With HDBaseT, the LG XE4F supports the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable (for up to 100m/328ft). HDBaseT is a plug-and-play technology that significantly simplifies installations, while leading to increased savings and reduced maintenance costs.

"Addressing the need for advanced outdoor signage displays is increasingly critical, and we work on providing a slim form-factor, filter-less sealed cooling system and HDBaseT connectivity for outdoor displays," said Mr. Lee, Sr. Engineer at LG. "The XE4F represents our commitment to deliver next-generation solutions that best meet our customers' needs, such as superior viewability in the challenging outdoor environment. With HDBaseT, the XE4F further enhances the overall experience."

"As one of the co-founders of the HDBaseT Alliance, LG has been deeply embedded in our activities over the past ten years, and continues to contribute to the success of HDBaseT technology," said Tzahi Madgar, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "As a leader in the outdoor display market, LG continues to pave the way for other players in the market to leverage HDBaseT for digital signage, to the benefit of the AV industry as a whole."

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products.  Learn more at www.hdbaset.org.

Read more in our blog

Follow the Alliance on Twitter

Like our page on facebook 

Join the discussion on Linkedin

CONTACT:

Sandra Welfeld
Communications
HDBaseT Alliance
+972-9-762-6945 (O)
sandra@hdbaset.org 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.