NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the Li fi market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The retail sector led and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.
- What is the major driver in the market?
The faster and safer data transfer is notably driving the market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period,
- What is the key challenge impeding the market growth?
The dominance of competing technologies may impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
38% of the growth will originate from North America.
Related Reports on Information Technology include:
Commercial Telematics Market by Product, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The commercial telematics market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
5G Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The 5G equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 24.26 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA SLD Laser Inc., Lucibel SA, LVX System of Companies, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, and Velmenni OU are some of the major market participants. Although the faster and safer data transfer will offer immense growth opportunities, the dominance of competing technologies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this Li fi market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Li fi Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Li fi Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Retail
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive And Transportation
- Healthcare
- Others
- Application
- Indoor Networking
- LBS
- In-Flight Communication And Entertainment
- Underwater Communication
- Intelligent Traffic Systems
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70500
Li fi Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The li fi market report covers the following areas:
- Li fi Market Size
- Li fi Market Trends
- Li fi Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the availability of greater bandwidth as one of the prime reasons driving the Li fi Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Li fi Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist li fi market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the li fi market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the li fi market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of li fi market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In flight communication and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intelligent traffic systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- KYOCERA SLD Laser Inc.
- Lucibel SA
- LVX System of Companies
- Oledcomm
- pureLiFi Ltd.
- Signify NV
- Velmenni OU
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/li-fi-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/li-fi-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-98-billion-during-2021-2025--acuity-brands-inc-and-general-electric-co-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301299466.html
SOURCE Technavio